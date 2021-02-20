NRG adds ANDROID to VALORANT roster

NRG is adding former ANDBOX star Bradley “ANDROID” Fodor to its VALORANT squad.

ANDBOX will need to replace ANDROID after just replacing Jake "POACH" Brumleve, who the team benched earlier in February. Brumleve was replaced by Chris "Rebo" Heindel.

ANDROID is a special talent, which should help out the NRG roster. Primarily on the entry Phoenix/Reyna role, ANDROID fragged his way to a 1.34 K/D ratio, with a 257 ACS.

one of the best in NA is joining NRG Valorant



please welcome @ANDROIDX23 to the #NRGFam pic.twitter.com/qza559xDRf — NRG (@NRGgg) February 20, 2021

Neither NRG nor ANDBOX are at the top tier of North American VALORANT, but they're far from poor performers. Both are ranked in the top 10 by TheSpike.GG, but they failed to reach the Closed Qualifier portion of VCT Challengers 2.

From the outside looking in, it appears NRG got the better end of this deal. ANDBOX was a rising team, but they seem to be falling apart as more and more players are replaced. No one player makes a team work, but ANDROID leaves a massive gap.

NRG's last played match was against ANDBOX in the VCT Challengers 2 Ope Qualifier. NRG fell 2-0 to ANDBOX in the round of 16 by a 13-11, 13-10 scoreline.

