NRG set to release sixth VALORANT player amid March roster period

More changes in the region.

North American organization NRG is set to release its substitute player from the VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

NRG’s sixth player, Zander “thwifo” Kim, who was signed to the organization in December, will be released from the team, according to sources. Thwifo was signed as a substitute to fulfill the roster obligations set by developers and tournament hosts Riot Games for partnered teams.

NRG isn’t expected to sign another player, but rather will name an internal player as the sixth man, Dot understands.

Thwifo did not play a match for NRG during his three-month stint. The team competed at VCT LOCK//IN in February but failed to qualify for the playoff bracket. NRG was defeated by eventual runners-up LOUD in the semifinals on Feb. 19.

Thwifo was known for his stint on T1 and competed with XSET for most of 2021.

The move comes after fellow NA organization Cloud9 began the March transfer window with the release of yay, former teammate of the NRG core, as reported by Max Katz and Dot Esports in late February.

Cloud9 didn’t stop there either. The team parted ways with in-game leader vanity, as reported by Max Katz and Dot Esports. The organization has actively begun to trial multiple different players from the semi-professional circuit. Some of the players include the likes of former Soniqs in-game leader Runi among others, as reported by Dot Esports.

Sentinels have also made a change to the substitute bench. The org temporarily suspended sixth man SicK following his jail confinement for criminal trespassing earlier this month.