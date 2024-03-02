Next VALORANT bundle will feature both a Vandal and Phantom skin, plus a new melee archetype

The next VALORANT weapon skin bundle, Primordium, has the potential to be one of the better-received bundles in the game’s history based on what will be included.

Recommended Videos

The Primordium bundle will feature both a Vandal and a Phantom, in addition to a Spectre, Shorty, and a new melee archetype. The Primordium melee weapon will be a set of dual swords called the Blades of Primordia, and this new melee type will come with new animations for attacking, equipping, and running.

Watch your opponents wither to flames and ash against the gifts of Primordium. Hitting your shop soon. pic.twitter.com/lwjcjXMUjv — VALORANT (@VALORANT) March 2, 2024

Aesthetically, the Primordium skins blend the dark fantasy and organic themes with weapons bestowed upon you by “ancient beings of lava and bedlam.” The weapon’s lava flows will grow more intense the more it fires, and it will “cool off” in between firing bursts.

Senior game producer Jean Luc Tin Sive envisioned an idea of a “demon on the weapon getting more and more angry as the player fired,” and said that the design team wanted to keep with the dark fantasy vibe that players liked about the Prelude to Chaos skins.

The new Primordium bundle will sell for 8,700 VALORANT points, placing it in the Exclusive tier of bundles. As an enhanced bundle, its gun skins come with four levels of visual effect upgrades that include special audio, custom visual effects, and a kill banner and finisher effect, as well as three additional color variants in green, blue, and gold. The bundle will also come with a player card, a gun buddy, and an animated spray with in-game sound.

There have been a handful of bundles that include both a Vandal and Phantom skin, but outside of the Run It Back bundles and maybe Glitchpop Ep. 2 and Magepunk 3.0, those bundles have been for skins that aren’t considered the most popular, like Team Ace, Silvanus, and Winter Wunderland.