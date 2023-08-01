Latest VALORANT glitch renders this Sentinel’s ability completely useless 

VALORANT players have spotted another replicable glitch with Deadlock’s Barrier Mesh ability, with a post on social media yesterday bringing into question how useful the ability actually is. This particular glitch breaks one of the walls in her ability, leaving plenty of room to sneak through and negating its effects entirely.

The bug can be done to any Barrier Mesh, and it’s incredibly simple to complete. All the player has to do is try to thread through any small gap between a nearby wall and the Barrier Mesh, and they’ll be able to break it as shown via this Reddit post on July 31.

It seems as if the Barrier deactivates to prevent players from getting stuck inside the wall itself—similar to “stuck prevention” mechanics in other titles. But in attempting to solve one problem, Riot has created another.

This is the second Barrier Mesh glitch found since Deadlock’s release a month ago on June 27. The newest agent has been riddled with glitches leaving players easily breaking down walls and finding ways onto the bomb site, all but canceling out her abilities as a Sentinel.

Previously, players could counter Deadlock’s utility with similar equipment. An opposing Deadlock could throw a Barrier Mesh into yours, for example, making it shut down as a response. While it offers a unique way to counter the agent, it is obviously an unintended and somewhat unwelcome side-effect.

Barrier Mesh hasn’t been the only Deadlock ability with issues. Players noticed Deadlock’s ultimate, Annihilation, had the power to rid the spike from the map entirely. If caught in Deadlock’s Annihilation while using an Omen ultimate, players would die almost immediately and lose the bomb.

Not only would the Deadlock likely win the round, but her score would bug out and skyrocket as a result. This would make Deadlock the MVP of the match, with no one able to catch her score.

It seems Riot has their work cut out for them. This is what the VALORANT PBE is for, after all, and odds are we’ll see multiple tweaks in the next beta-testing weekend, set for Aug. 4.

