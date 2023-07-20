VALORANT player finds the perfect counter for Deadlock’s utility

Deadlock’s key piece of utility has found its match, and as it turns out, the Barrier Mesh is its own worst enemy. All you need is to have a Deadlock on your VALORANT team, and you’re halfway there.

To counter her multi-walled utility, players simply have to throw their own Barrier Mesh next to it, and it’ll deactivate. Once you throw your “Deadlock Wall” next to an opponent’s Barrier Mesh, their utility will deactivate as yours activates.

This means you’ll be able to go through without shooting a bullet, as shown by a July 19 Reddit post. Enemies will still be able to hear the sound of your Barrier Mesh landing and activating, but likely won’t suspect a thing.

These walls are usually destroyed by shooting the orbs at each bottom corner. Each smaller orb has 320 or 570 HP depending on whether it’s been fortified.

But it seems Deadlock’s utility isn’t her only possible counter.

Other abilities from VALORANT’s list of agents can break it too. Placing Cypher’s Camera next to the edge of Deadlock’s walls can destroy the ability entirely, according to a July 10 Tpaxtop video.

Not only will you be able to get through their wall but you’ll provide your own walls to help you get out onto the site.

This is one of the first glitches found with Deadlock’s utility. The agent only arrived on June 27, 2023, and has provided abilities on par with Sage and Harbor’s wall-based utility.

Deadlock hasn’t seen any patches since her arrival last month, and odds are this glitch will be Riot’s first item on the agenda. Let’s hope VALORANT’s PBE servers can find more ways to break her walls.

