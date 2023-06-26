When does Deadlock go live in VALORANT? Release date and time

VALORANT’s highly anticipated Agent 23, Deadlock, received a grand introduction at the VCT Masters Tokyo’s grand finals, with players getting a glimpse at her thrilling story before joining the Protocol. Now that Cypher and Sova have managed to rescue Deadlock, and with Killjoy building her just the prosthetic arm she needs, the fierce Norwegian is all set to show up on your Agent Select screen.

It’s been over a year since the last sentinel, Chamber, was added to the game’s esteemed roster of agents, so it’s natural to be excited about a new support character. Luckily for fans, you don’t have to wait much longer: here’re all the details you need for Deadlock’s highly anticipated launch in VALORANT.

Deadlock launch date and time in VALORANT

Deadlock will be added to VALORANT on June 27, with Episode Seven’s launch. That being said, the release time will vary according to the region you’re in. So, if you’re in a far-eastern time zone like Japan or Australia, you’ll get to activate Deadlock’s agent contract on June 28.

A better way to know when the launch is for your region is to make note of the downtimes for patch 7.0. For those who are unaware, Riot Games takes down the game’s servers for maintenance right before deploying a patch. Here’re the expected downtimes for patch 7.0 for all regions:

Asia Pacific: 4pm CT on June 27 (June 28).

North America: 8am CT on June 27.

Latin America: 8am CT on June 27.

Europe: 10pm CT on June 27.

The game will be unplayable for a couple of hours (during the downtime). Patch 7.0 will be available to download after Riot is done preparing the servers for the update.

Note that Deadlock will not be available to play in VALORANT immediately after downloading the patch, so you’ll have to unlock her first. For this, you’ll need complete missions to gain XP toward her contract. With Episode Seven, the agent recruitment system is changing quite a bit for good; you may even find it easier to unlock Deadlock than you have for past agents.

But if you’re not willing to wait for that long, you can also spend VALORANT Points, 1000 points to be precise, to unlock Deadlock immediately.

Alternatively, you can connect your Xbox account with an active Game Pass subscription to your Riot account to unlock all agents at once.

