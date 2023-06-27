Is VALORANT’s Neo Frontier bundle worth it?

If you’re like me, then you’ve become numb to the price tags of VALORANT cosmetics and have already reconciled with the thought that you spent hundreds of dollars on skins in a free-to-play game a long time ago.

That being said, it appears the next wallet-snatching bundle from Riot Games is rapidly making its way over to VALORANT. Named Neo Frontier, the new drop appears to be coming with a unique theme that will be an easy sell for many, as well as all the bells and whistles that players have become accustomed to seeking and then some.

Neo Frontier bundle value vs. other VALORANT skins

Similar to crosshairs in VALORANT, the easy answer to this question is it all comes down to personal taste and players’ own perspective on how much they’re willing to spend on items that are purely cosmetic.

In the context of past bundle releases in VALORANT, it’s hard to argue that Neo Frontier isn’t going to be one of the most sought-after drops.

According to prominent VALORANT data miner ValorLeaks, the bundle price of the Neo Frontier set will be 8,700 VP, which means that this collection should be the first Exclusive-edition bundle to be released since the Araxys line made its debut in January.

With this in mind, players should expect Neo Frontier to feel more high-end than Premium collections like Magepunk 3.0 and Black.Market, but perhaps not as top-notch as Ultra bundles like Radiant Entertainment System and Protocol 781-A.

Your own thoughts on the bundle’s space cowboy theme aside, Neo Frontier seems to more than live up to the billing. First off, the set features new animations, VFX, SFX, a finisher, a kill banner, and three additional variants for each of its offerings. For those who take great pride in accessorizing, the collection also features two player cards, an animated spray, and even a reactive gun buddy that displays the opposing team’s top frag.

Beyond these features, the Neo Frontier seems to do an exceptional job of leveraging its theme to deliver extra bang for buck. Although distinct styles aren’t anything new when it comes to VALORANT bundles (e.g. Forsaken, Black.Market, and Radiant Entertainment System), the fact you can evolve each of the skins from old west to sci-fi is just really sick.

Neo Frontier Sheriff (default) gotta be the hardest skin in all of Valorant pic.twitter.com/FPG51wSLMY — WestJett (@westjett1) June 26, 2023

The star of the show is the Neo Frontier Sheriff, which both returns and adds to the firing and reload animations originally seen with the limited-run Arcane Sheriff.

In terms of gripes, I would imagine many players are wishing there was a Vandal included in this new VALORANT set, but it seems Riot has figured out the formula at this point and will eventually be adding that as a headliner of an expansion drop.

