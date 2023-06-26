VALORANT Neo Frontier bundle: Old West Sci-fi skins, price, release date, and more

Old meets new in the latest VALORANT bundle set to arrive with the launch of Episode Seven, featuring skins and items from the brand new Neo Frontier collection.

Neo Frontier was created to be a “true homage” to both old-school spaghetti westerns as well as futuristic space westerns. The weapons from this collection feature custom ricochet sounds, a unique blend of old and new noises while firing, and another incredibly stylized and interesting finisher animation.

A lot of care and attention has gone into the Neo Frontier collection, and while the weapon skins may not be as lavish, ornate, or wild as some previous ones, it’s still a collection that will draw a lot of attention to the in-game storefront. Here’s all the information you need about the Neo Frontier bundle, including which weapon skins are included, how much they cost, and when they’ll be available.

Neo Frontier bundle skins and price

The Neo Frontier bundle includes weapon skins for your melee weapon, Phantom, Sheriff, Marshall, and Odin. The bundle itself will also include a reactive gun buddy that’s a WANTED poster of whoever the top fragger is, that turns red if you’re the top fragger. The bundle will also include a Western and Neo version of a player card, and a spray.

Own your future with a taste of the past. The Neo Frontier Phantom, Odin, Marshal, Sheriff, and Axe Melee are hitting your shop soon. pic.twitter.com/w6YM4JgjI3 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 26, 2023

The melee weapon is an axe that has two different models, an “Old West” model and a “Sci-Fi” model, each with its own animations and effects. The weapons also include upgradeable effects as well:

Level one (default): Custom Old West model, bullets, and ADS reticle

Level two: Custom animations and firing audio

Level three: Custom Sci-Fi model change and new ADS reticle, custom Sci-Fi animations, custom Sci-Fi visual effects, and custom Sci-Fi firing/equip/reload/inspect audio

Level four: Finisher and Killbanner

There are two styles of weapons in the Neo Frontier bundle. Image via Riot Games

The Neo Frontier weapons and melee also feature three different alternative color variants: purple, white/blue, and orange/blue.

Based on previous bundles, the Neo Frontier bundle will have an estimated cost of 7,100 VALORANT Points.

Neo Frontier bundle release date

The Neo Frontier bundle will release on June 27, with the launch of VALORANT Episode Seven, Act One.

