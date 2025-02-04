How to get the VCT Karambit in VALORANT (2025)

If you’re wondering how to get the shiny new VCT Karambit to celebrate the 2025 VALORANT esports season, you’ve come to the right place.

Recommended Videos

Unlike last year when Riot offered 40 Classic skins designed by participating teams, this year’s capsule includes just one charming Karambit melee skin with upgradeable features that represent the participating regions and the VCT theme. If you enjoy watching VALORANT esports and love swirling a Karambit around your finger during your matches, the VCT 2025 Season Capsule is meant to be a part of your cosmetic collection.

Here’s everything you need to know about the VCT 2025 Karambit skin and how to get it in VALORANT.

VALORANT 2025 Season Capsule: How to get the VCT Karambit melee skin

https://twitter.com/ValorantEsports/status/1886422352293929214

The VCT 2025 Season Capsule is set to be released on Feb. 6. You’ll be able to purchase it from the store page in VALORANT. The bundle will be available in the store till the end of VCT Masters Bangkok, which will run till March 2.

You can purchase the VCT Karambit skin as part of the Season Capsule once it’s available. Note that the melee skin isn’t purchasable separately; you have to get the entire bundle or capsule.

The VCT 2025 Karambit is the first-ever VALORANT skin to feature five chromas (variants), representing the four international leagues—Americas, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and China—and a neutral VCT theme. It also comes with a level three upgrade that lets the top fraggers in a match witness a special glow. Like other skins in the game, you should be able to use Radianite points to purchase these chromas and upgrades.

Besides the Karambit skin, the VCT 2025 Season Bundle also includes four animated player cards and four charms (gun buddies that activate when the weapon is fired), each representing the international leagues.

At the moment, Riot hasn’t revealed the price of the VCT 2025 Season Capsule. But we can make a guess based on past releases. This year’s capsule is similar to what the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 bundle had to offer—a Xenohunter-like knife skin with four chromas and three upgrades, four player cards, and four gun buddies. We can expect the 2025 Season Capsule, featuring the VCT Karambit, to be priced around 5,500 VP as well.

If you purchase the VCT 2025 Season Capsule for your VALORANT collection, with a portion of the proceeds set to be split among every team, you also help Riot Games support the partnered esports organizations financially.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy