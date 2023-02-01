A new skin bundle to celebrate the VALORANT LOCK//IN tournament in São Paulo, the first event featuring all 30 franchised teams, will be added to the game between February and March.

The VALORANT LOCK//IN capsule most notably includes the Misericórdia, a shiny new melee that is available in four colors: the green Misericórdia represents Americas, the blue represents the Pacific region, the purple Misericórdia represents EMEA, and red is the color of the VALORANT Champions Tour. The capsule also comes with regional-themed cards and a VAMOS! spray featuring the Brazilian character Raze.

Image via Riot Games

Here’s how you can get the LOCK//IN capsule in VALORANT, which will be available for a limited time.

How to get the Misericórdia melee and LOCK//IN capsule in VALORANT

The LOCK//IN capsule will be available for purchase in VALORANT and the revenue generated from the capsule will be shared with the teams. Riot Games will retain 50 percent of the revenue and the other half will be shared with all 30 franchised teams in attendance at the VCT LOCK//IN in São Paulo, Brazil.

When does the VALORANT LOCK//IN capsule release?

The LOCK//IN capsule will be added to VALORANT on Feb. 8 and will be available for purchase until March 7. Because it is an exclusive capsule to celebrate the LOCK//IN event, the bundle won’t return to VALORANT later via the in-game store or the night market.

The LOCK//IN tournament is the inaugural tournament of the 2023 season for franchised teams. It will feature the 10 partners from America, the 10 partners from EMEA, the 10 partners from Pacific, and two Chinese teams that were invited, EDward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix ZHUQUE. The $500,000 event will be played from Feb. 13 to March 4 in São Paulo.