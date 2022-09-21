How to get the Rolex crosshair in VALORANT

VALORANT features a plethora of options to create the perfect crosshair. And with this customizability comes a wide variety of unique and interesting crosshairs that players can choose to use. Despite the possibilities being seemingly endless for crosshair diversity, many players seem to stick to the most common and standard crosshairs.

If you’re interested in straying from the crowd and trying out an extremely unique and comical crosshair for your games, the Rolex reticle might be exactly what you’re looking for. Here’s everything you need to know to create the crosshair for yourself in VALORANT.

How to get the Rolex crosshair

Screengrab via Riot Games

To edit and create crosshairs in VALORANT, click the settings cog in the top-right corner of the main menu and press SETTINGS. From there, click CROSSHAIR at the top of the screen and head to the PRIMARY section of the crosshair settings. You’ll want to click Create New Profile below the crosshair preview to get started.

The primary crosshair settings you’ll need to use to get the Rolex crosshair in VALORANT are:

Color : Custom: #D4AF37

: Custom: #D4AF37 Outlines : Off

: Off Outline Opacity : 1

: 1 Outline Thickness : 1

: 1 Center Dot : Off

: Off Center Dot Opacity : 1

: 1 Center Dot Thickness : 1

: 1 Override Firing Error Offset With My Crosshair Offset : Off

: Off Override All Primary Crosshairs With My Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines : On

: On Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length : 2 / 10

: 2 / 10 Inner Line Thickness : 7

: 7 Inner Line Offset : 2

: 2 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines : Off

: Off Outer Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Outer Line Length : 1

: 1 Outer Line Thickness : 1

: 1 Outer Line Offset : 1

: 1 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

Rolex crosshair VALORANT code

For an easier and faster way to get the Rolex crosshair in VALORANT, you can enter the following code in the crosshair settings by copying it and clicking IMPORT PROFILE CODE just below the crosshair preview.