How to get the Rolex crosshair in VALORANT

VALORANT features a plethora of options to create the perfect crosshair. And with this customizability comes a wide variety of unique and interesting crosshairs that players can choose to use. Despite the possibilities being seemingly endless for crosshair diversity, many players seem to stick to the most common and standard crosshairs.
If you’re interested in straying from the crowd and trying out an extremely unique and comical crosshair for your games, the Rolex reticle might be exactly what you’re looking for. Here’s everything you need to know to create the crosshair for yourself in VALORANT.
How to get the Rolex crosshair
To edit and create crosshairs in VALORANT, click the settings cog in the top-right corner of the main menu and press SETTINGS. From there, click CROSSHAIR at the top of the screen and head to the PRIMARY section of the crosshair settings. You’ll want to click Create New Profile below the crosshair preview to get started.
The primary crosshair settings you’ll need to use to get the Rolex crosshair in VALORANT are:
- Color: Custom: #D4AF37
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
- Override Firing Error Offset With My Crosshair Offset: Off
- Override All Primary Crosshairs With My Crosshair Offset: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2 / 10
- Inner Line Thickness: 7
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Outer Line Opacity: 1
- Outer Line Length: 1
- Outer Line Thickness: 1
- Outer Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Rolex crosshair VALORANT code
For an easier and faster way to get the Rolex crosshair in VALORANT, you can enter the following code in the crosshair settings by copying it and clicking IMPORT PROFILE CODE just below the crosshair preview.
- 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;8;u;D4AF37FF;h;0;b;1;m;1;0t;7;0l;2;0v;10;0g;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0