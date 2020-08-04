Hiko shows off the power of Killjoy’s ultimate ability in VALORANT

It seems like VALORANT’s newest agent is already causing a buzz.

100 Thieves captain Hiko whipped out Killjoy in a ranked match today, showcasing how devastating her Lockdown ability can be. The ability detains all enemies caught in its radius, rendering them useless for a few seconds.

In a grim three-vs-four scenario, Hiko found himself cornered in the back of Ascent’s B site. In what seemed like a desperation move, the former CS:GO pro dropped Lockdown and started its lengthy windup time.

The VALORANT pro then peeked and quickly headshot a Cypher encroaching onto the site. But the enemy Sage and Brimstone were making their way to Hiko, slowing him and preparing to take him out.

In what looked like a scene from an action movie, the device deployed just as the Sage turned the corner, leaving her defenseless. Hiko quickly headshot her and then peeked to see a Brimstone cowering in a corner.

“No abilities for you,” he said. “Dude, that is so insanely broken. I don’t care what anybody says.”

Despite managing to snag four kills, Hiko was unable to get the ace after his teammate took out the last enemy.

Killjoy made her debut in today’s VALORANT Act II patch, which also includes a new battle pass, Raze nerfs, and the cyberpunk-themed Glitchpop skin line.