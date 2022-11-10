Heretics brings home AvovA, puts world champion next to Mixwell on 2023 VALORANT roster

Today is apparently the day where all the partnered EMEA teams competing in the VCT league next year decided they would announce their VALORANT roster decisions, as Heretics has finally revealed their star roster for 2023.

Heretics are building on the G2 reunion some more, bringing on two former G2 players in both Auni “AvovA” Chahade and Aleksander “zeek” Zygmunt to join the previously signed mixwell and Wassim “keloqz” Cista. Rounding out the five-man starting roster for 2023 is Ričardas “Boo” Lukaševičius, who previously played for Giants and OG LDN UTD.

AvovA returns to Heretics after over a year away with G2. AvovA was one of the original Heretics members that won First Strike Europe in late 2020, and during his stint with G2 he helped the team break into the top tier of Europe and reach playoffs in two separate international VCT events. Zeek’s time with G2 was short, but he joined Acend in June 2021 and was part of that team’s Champions-winning roster, becoming one of VALORANT‘s first-ever world champions.

The announcement video released by Heretics hints at the potential roles/agents that each player will utilize in 2023. Keloqz will likely take on the Jett/Chamber Operator-user role, Zeek will play duelist, mixwell will play sentinel, Boo will play initiator/flex, and AvovA will be the controller. The team will be coached by two British coaches: Neil “neilzinho” Finlay, formerly of G2 and DarkZero, and Brandon Weber, formerly of Rix.GG Thunder and MOUZ.

Earlier today, Fnatic completed its roster with the addition of Chronicle, Giants revealed its own roster stacked with former G2 talent, and Liquid parted ways with the brotherly duo of Scream and Nivera. Fans are still eagerly awaiting roster announcements from teams like Liquid, Vitality, and Karmine Corp.