GeT_RiGhT transitions from CS:GO to VALORANT

Legendary Swedish CS:GO player Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund revealed today he’s making the leap to VALORANT.

GeT_RiGhT is considered one of the best CS:GO players of all time. He's known for his time with Ninjas in Pyjamas, where he was part of the iconic Swedish lineup that dominated the early years of professional CS:GO. He started competing for NiP in 2012 and was ranked the second player in the world by HLTV in 2010 and 2011. GeT_RiGhT continued to improve and was ranked as the best player in the world in 2013 and 2014.

The NiP lineup was an unstoppable force and managed to achieve an 87-map win streak in 2013. The team continued to dominate and secured a first-place victory at ESL One: Cologne 2014.

But the roster eventually began to struggle, and GeT_RiGhT left the organization in September 2019. He was not ready to retire yet and eventually found a new home on the Dignitas roster among three former NiP teammates, including Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg.

Dignitas failed to perform well despite its lineup of talented players, and GeT_RiGhT was eventually benched in September. GeT_RiGhT told fans that he was excited about his plans moving forward, and the talented player confirmed today that he is moving to VALORANT.

GeT_RiGhT did not reveal under which organization he will be competing in VALORANT. Several CS:GO players have already switched to VALORANT, and GeT_RiGhT will likely have little trouble finding a home.