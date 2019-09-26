GeT_RiGhT leaves NiP

Legendary Swedish CS:GO player Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund is no longer a part of Ninjas in Pyjamas, the organization announced today.

This move comes after NiP were eliminated in the early stages of the StarLadder Berlin Major in August. GeT_RiGhT’s exit has been discussed for months, though. NiP started looking for a replacement in June after it signed Nicolas “Plopski” Zamora.

GeT_RiGhT helped NiP dominate the scene in the early years of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and won several tournaments, including the ESL Cologne Major in August 2014. He was also nominated as the best player in the world by HLTV in 2013 and 2014.

He’s been playing for NiP since 2012 when the organization launched its first CS:GO roster. With GeT_RiGhT’s exit, Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg is the only player remaining from the Ninjas’ first lineup.

NiP offered GeT_RiGhT a position within the organization but the veteran said at ESL One Cologne in July that he won’t retire yet.

The 29-year-old will be replaced by former Fnatic player Simon “twist” Eliasson, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis. If that move is confirmed, twist would make his NiP debut next week at DreamHack Masters Malmö.

Twist has been on Fnatic’s bench since August after Fnatic failed to qualify for the StarLadder Berlin Major. If he joins NiP, the team would have a primary AWPer again after playing with William “draken” Sundin for two events in 2019.

GeT_RiGhT will likely make a public statement in the next few days regarding his future. He’d be a good asset for many tier-two teams despite not being at his prime individual level anymore.

NiP are one of 16 teams attending DreamHack Masters Malmö, which starts next Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Swedes will face tough opponents like Astralis, Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, and Vitality.