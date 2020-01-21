Dignitas unveils its CS:GO roster led by f0rest and GeT_RiGhT

Dignitas has entered the CS:GO scene once again after months of negotiations, this time with a Swedish roster.

The squad is formed by four ex-Ninjas in Pyjamas players—Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, who was still under contract with NiP, Christopher “GeT_RighT” Alesund, Richard “Xizt” Landström, and Adam Friberg. The Norwegian newcomer Håkon “hallzerk” Fjærli completes the lineup.

Dignitas has been absent from the male CS:GO scene since August 2018 when the organization dropped its North American roster. The organization has found success in Scandinavia before but with Danish lineups that became Astralis and North at some point.

This will mark the first time that f0rest and GeT_RiGhT will play for an organization other than NiP in CS:GO. Together with friberg and Xizt, they were once the best team in the world in CS:GO’s early days. That NiP roster won a Major at ESL One Cologne in August 2014 and most notably had an 87-map win streak in 2013.

Robin “Fifflaren” Johansson, the fifth player of that legendary NiP roster will be the head coach while he also will take a management position within Dignitas.

Although part of the CS:GO community doubts that this team will succeed, these four ex-teammates will try to prove that they have the competitive drive to play against the best teams while attempting to mesh well with hallzerk, the rookie.

It’s unclear when Dignitas will debut its new roster. Dignitas is one of the organizations reportedly joining B Site Inc.’s league alongside MIBR, Cloud9, and Gen.G, instead of playing in the ESL Pro League.