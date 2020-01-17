FACEIT reportedly ceasing ECS operations to produce B Site Inc.’s league

The Esports Championship Series organized by FACEIT will reportedly no longer exist. FACEIT will start producing B Site Inc.’s North American league, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

ECS was launched by FACEIT in 2015 and hosted online leagues in North America and Europe, resulting in a LAN tournament with the best teams afterward. But now, FACEIT and B Site Inc. have reached an agreement and the matchmaking platform will produce the newer league, according to DeKay’s report.

B Site Inc. hasn’t picked a name for its league yet but it’s in advanced talks to sign partnership contracts with Cloud9, MIBR, Gen.G, Dignitas, and MAD Lions. The organizers are aiming for 12 teams and these squads wouldn’t participate in the ESL Pro League, the biggest league in CS:GO, due to the competitive calendar that’s getting busier each year.

The teams that choose to participate in B Site Inc.’s league will have to pay $2 million to enter. They’ll receive part ownership and the league will pay more than $1 million in revenue to the players, a value that can be increased over time.

B Site Inc.’s league will run a regular season played on LAN for one month, according to DeKay. The top eight teams will qualify for the LAN finals, which will alternate between Europe and North America each season.

This move makes sense for all parties involved since ECS would probably be sidelined over ESL Pro League and B Site Inc.’s league. FACEIT already has major experience running tournaments after operating eight seasons of ECS and hosting a CS:GO Major in London in 2018.

All of the participants may be revealed in the next month. ESL will reportedly meet with teams in-person in the next week. Big organizations like Astralis, Team Liquid, Fnatic, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Vitality haven’t decided which league they’ll compete in yet.