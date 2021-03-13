Gen.G Shawn: ‘My job is to entry, I don’t mind not being a star’

Gen.G have kept their Masters hopes alive with a solid 2-0 series victory over XSET. With the win, Gen.G will move on in the VALORANT Champion Tour Masters One lower bracket and await the loser of tomorrow’s Sentinels vs. 100 Thieves matchup. XSET exit Masters after today’s defeat and an earlier loss to FaZe.

Gen.G's Shawn O'Riley had yet another standout game on Reyna in map one, with 23 frags and only 12 deaths. He had another great game on Haven, while receiving tremendous help from Danny "huynh" Huynh and Kenneth "koosta" Suen.

Shawn acknowledged his own improved performance as a contributor to the win over XSET. "I definitely had a better performance today," he told Dot Esports. "I was in a little bit of a slump two days ago. Everything was better today, our teamwork was better today. Our energy was up."

Since joining the Gen.G. roster in October, Shawn has become more comfortable with his role, saying he prefers to be a reliable entry player more than a star. "Coming in I wanted to be a star. But after learning about top-tier play, I don't really care about my stats at all. As long as I keep my head up and realize my job is to entry, I don't mind not being a star."

Looking ahead at the remaining field of teams, Shawn said he would like the chance at a re-match against Envy and isn't too worried about the red hot FaZe team. Additionally, he wants an opportunity to play against Tyson "TenZ" Ngo and Sentinels, but is most concerned about the veteran experience of 100 Thieves.

"100 Thieves is probably the scariest and the top VALORANT team right now," Shawn said. "They have four very talented CS players, and Asuna is just a cracked VALORANT players. They're definitely the scariest."

Shawn and Gen.G now await the loser of the Sentinels vs. 100 Thieves match that takes place tomorrow. Gen.G's next match will be Friday, March 19.

