Category:
Valorant

Fnatic VALORANT continues commitment to championship roster with Alfajer extension

And another one.
Image of Justin-Ivan Labilles
Justin-Ivan Labilles
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 05:37 pm
CHIBA, JAPAN - JUNE 25: Emir "Alfajer" Beder of Fnatic competes at VALORANT Masters Tokyo Grand Finals at Makuhari Messe on June 25, 2023 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games)
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Fnatic has fielded a world-class VALORANT roster that won two of 2023’s three VCT international tournaments, leaving all eyes on their 2024 run, and now less than a week after extending IGL Boaster’s contract, the organization has given another star their well-deserved dues.

Recommended Videos

The heavyweight VALORANT team announced on Feb. 22 that Emir “Alfajer” Beder’s contract has officially been extended until 2026. The star sentinel has been instrumental in stabilizing rounds and acting as the team’s anchor, able to pull more than double his weight in stats for almost all of his professional matches with Fnatic.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - SEPTEMBER 5: Emir Ali "Alfajer" Beder (L) and Jake "Boaster" Howlett of Fnatic pose at the VALORANT Champions 2022 Istanbul Groups Stage on September 5, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games)
The future of Fnatic looks bright. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff for Riot Games

“One of my two top priorities this off-season was going to be extending him long-term,” team director Colin “CoJo’ Johnson said in a follow-up article after Alfajer’s extension announcement. “ I believe this long-term extension proves that there is that mutual trust and we look forward to achieving a lot of amazing things together over the coming three seasons.”

Alfajer first joined Fnatic on May 8, 2022, as part of a major roster rebuild before VALORANT Challengers Two, with the intention to train him for long-term success in the following VCT season. He was scouted from Surreal Esports by assistant coach mini and Cojo, with the org mostly interested in his flexibility as sentinel at just 16 years old.

Cojo and Fnatic’s investment would quickly pay off, as Alfajer’s debut campaign saw the young prodigy leading the entire region with the highest average combat score in the Stage Two Challengers group stage. Fnatic quickly translated this success with Alfajer to a domestic title, a fourth-place finish at Masters Copenhagen, and fifth-place at Champions 2022, cementing their spot as one of EMEA’s giants heading into the 2023 season.

Alfajer not only helped lead Fnatic win two out of the three international tournaments that year, but proved himself as one of the best sentinels across the entire 2023 VCT season, never falling below the top five in the individual player stat leaderboards for overall rating and kill/death ratios of the regular EMEA season, Masters Tokyo and even Champions.

Despite their VALORANT season ending with a fourth-place finish at Champions 2023, Fnatic felt confident in their roster, especially as one of the only teams worldwide to keep their entire lineup during the offseason. The org coaching staff’s previous comments showcase the complete faith and confidence in developing the star-studded roster, reinforced by the extension of Boaster’s contract to 2025, and now Alfajer’s to 2026.

Alfajer and Fnatic now look forward to the first event of VCT 2024: The EMEA Kickoff, where they face Team Vitality on Feb. 23 for a chance at playoffs and an opportunity to represent Europe at Masters Madrid, the first LAN event of the season.

related content
Read Article VCT EMEA Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
The official header graphic for the 2024 VCT EMEA Kickoff tournament.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VCT EMEA Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske and others Feb 22, 2024
Read Article The 10 best female VALORANT players
VALORANT Game Changers Championship state in Berlin.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
The 10 best female VALORANT players
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Feb 22, 2024
Read Article VCT Pacific Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
Paper Rex poses after winning vs. EG at Champions 2023.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VCT Pacific Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske and others Feb 22, 2024
Read Article VALORANT’s new VCT capsules impress most players—except for Sentinels fans
Zellsis and Sentinels lift a trophy after winning AfreecaTV VALORANT LEAGUE.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT’s new VCT capsules impress most players—except for Sentinels fans
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 21, 2024
Read Article VALORANT Patch 8.03 notes: Chamber updates, VCT team skins, and fixes
Chamber looks down the barrel through the scope of his signature weapon, the Tour de Force sniper rifle.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT Patch 8.03 notes: Chamber updates, VCT team skins, and fixes
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article VCT EMEA Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
The official header graphic for the 2024 VCT EMEA Kickoff tournament.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VCT EMEA Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske and others Feb 22, 2024
Read Article The 10 best female VALORANT players
VALORANT Game Changers Championship state in Berlin.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
The 10 best female VALORANT players
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Feb 22, 2024
Read Article VCT Pacific Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
Paper Rex poses after winning vs. EG at Champions 2023.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VCT Pacific Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske and others Feb 22, 2024
Read Article VALORANT’s new VCT capsules impress most players—except for Sentinels fans
Zellsis and Sentinels lift a trophy after winning AfreecaTV VALORANT LEAGUE.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT’s new VCT capsules impress most players—except for Sentinels fans
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 21, 2024
Read Article VALORANT Patch 8.03 notes: Chamber updates, VCT team skins, and fixes
Chamber looks down the barrel through the scope of his signature weapon, the Tour de Force sniper rifle.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT Patch 8.03 notes: Chamber updates, VCT team skins, and fixes
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 21, 2024

Author

Justin-Ivan Labilles
Freelance Writer for Dot Esports covering Apex Legends, League of Legends, and VALORANT. Justin has played video games throughout all of his life, starting his esports writing career in 2022 at The Game Haus. When he's not spectating matches, he can easily be found grinding the ranked ladder.