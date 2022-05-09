Fnatic adds Enzo to VALORANT team, completes lineup with signing of Alfajer

Fnatic’s roster is sealed for EMEA VCT Challengers Two. The organization has signed Enzo Mestari, formerly known as Fea or Fearoth, on a permanent basis, and rounded up the lineup with the addition of the 16-year-old Turkish prospect Emir Ali “Alfajer” Beder.

Fnatic brought Enzo at the end of March as a stand-in for Andrey “BraveAF” Gorchakov during VCT Masters Reykjavík, where Fnatic fell flat after losses to Ninjas in Pyjamas and ZETA DIVISION during the group stage. Enzo was previously playing for Alliance, while Alfajer was one of the most talented players in Surreal Esports.

Join us in welcoming @Alfajervl & @FearothVAL to the Black & Orange! Read all about the additions here: https://t.co/nlN1uf6oFO — FNATIC (@FNATIC) May 9, 2022

Enzo and Alfajer arrive in Fnatic to replace BraveAF, who was initially suspended after he supposedly showed support to Russia during the invasion of Ukraine, and Martin “Magnum” Peňkov. Fnatic’s head coach Jacob “Mini” Harris spoke on the addition of Enzo and Alfajer to the organization’s official website.

“Alfajer is an exciting player with a huge amount of firepower and pure talent,” Mini said. “We believe he is more than capable to be one of our star players but we will be sure to ease him through that transition as he is such a young player. He has plenty of flexibility in his agent pool which bodes well for long-term success in Fnatic. We want to be able to adapt to the fast-paced meta changes we see in VALORANT and we expect that direction to only continue.”

As for Enzo, Mini explained that picking him up made sense after Fnatic watched him play before and during VCT Masters Reykjavík. “His main strengths are in his support skills, both in and out of the game,” the head coach said.

“He is the rare kind that still manages to put up numbers whilst being the teammate you wish for. An experienced, ‘secondary-IGL’ type player is something we’ve wanted to have in the team for a while. We’re looking forward to working with Enzo to flesh out that role to add depth to the squad,” mini added.

These new additions will play with long-time players Jake “Boaster” Howlett, James “Mistic” Orfila, and Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev in EMEA VCT Challengers Two, where the new Fnatic roster will debut versus FunPlus Phoenix on Saturday, May 14.