Brax’s VALORANT settings

Brax, previously known as swag, was once considered one of the up-and-coming talents in CS:GO during his time with teams such as compLexity and iBUYPOWER. That changed, however, when the youngster got banned from all Valve events permanently for being involved in the North American match-fixing scandal.
The ban wasn’t enough to kill his love for the game, though. He continued to shine in smaller tournaments and eventually was unbanned by major tournament organizers like DreamHack and ESL in 2017.
At the beginning of 2020, Brax announced that he’d be taking a step back from CS:GO to conquer the big league of VALORANT. A couple of days after the move, T1 signed Brax as a content creator and he’s been showcasing his talents under the org’s banner on his Twitch channel.
Though most settings are personal preferences, Brax’s settings should give you a good idea of what an aspiring pro player prioritizes. Here’s what Brax uses in VALORANT.
Brax’s video settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution : 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited
- Material Quality: High
- Detail Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- UI Quality: Medium
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: On
- Distortion: On
- Shadows: On
Brax’s mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- eDPI: 188
- Sensitivity: 0.354
- Response Rate: 1000 Hz (one millisecond)
- Windows Sensitivity: Six
- Scoped Sensitivity: One
Brax’s crosshair settings
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1/6/2/2
- Outer Lines: 0/0/0/0
- Firing Error/Movement: Off
Brax’s keybinds
- Walk: Left Shift
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Crouch: Left Control
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Jump: Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Brax’s minimap settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On