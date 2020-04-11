Brax’s VALORANT settings

Brax, previously known as swag, was once considered one of the up-and-coming talents in CS:GO during his time with teams such as compLexity and iBUYPOWER. That changed, however, when the youngster got banned from all Valve events permanently for being involved in the North American match-fixing scandal.

The ban wasn’t enough to kill his love for the game, though. He continued to shine in smaller tournaments and eventually was unbanned by major tournament organizers like DreamHack and ESL in 2017.

At the beginning of 2020, Brax announced that he’d be taking a step back from CS:GO to conquer the big league of VALORANT. A couple of days after the move, T1 signed Brax as a content creator and he’s been showcasing his talents under the org’s banner on his Twitch channel.

Though most settings are personal preferences, Brax’s settings should give you a good idea of what an aspiring pro player prioritizes. Here’s what Brax uses in VALORANT.

Brax’s video settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution : 1920×1080

1920×1080 Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Material Quality: High

High Detail Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High UI Quality: Medium

Medium Vignette: On

On VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

8x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: On

On Distortion: On

On Shadows: On

Brax’s mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 eDPI: 188

188 Sensitivity: 0.354

0.354 Response Rate: 1000 Hz (one millisecond)

1000 Hz (one millisecond) Windows Sensitivity: Six

Six Scoped Sensitivity: One

Brax’s crosshair settings

Color: White

White Outlines: Off

Off Center Dot: Off

Off Inner Lines: 1/6/2/2

1/6/2/2 Outer Lines: 0/0/0/0

0/0/0/0 Firing Error/Movement: Off

Brax’s keybinds

Walk: Left Shift

Left Shift Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Crouch: Left Control

Left Control Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Jump: Wheel Down

Wheel Down Use Object: F

F Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Brax’s minimap settings