Swag steps back from CS:GO to focus on Project A

Swag, one of North America’s most famous CS:GO players, has left Swole Identity and will be taking a break from competitive to await the release of Riot Games’ first shooter, Project A.

The 23-year-old was widely considered one of the best talents form North America’s years ago as he shined for Complexity and iBUYPOWER. Swag was also involved in the North American match-fixing scandal between iBUYPOWER and NetcodeGuides.com in August 2014. After the scandal was reported by Richard Lewis in January 2015, Valve banned swag, steel, and five more for the CS:GO Major circuit.

Thank you everyone for your support and I hope you guys will continue to support my journey! It's been a fun 8 years, and 22k hours from 1.6 to GO (yikes, but I don't regret any of it) — Braxton Pierce (@brax1wnl) February 28, 2020

Swag, however, was unbanned by ESL and DreamHack in 2017 and has played for teams including GX, Torqued, Lazarus, and Swole Identity (previously known as Swole Patrol) since.

Swag most notably won the ESEA season 16 Global Invite division in June 2014 with iBUYPOWER and a couple of Fragadelphia events. By 2014, he had already dedicated 22,000 hours into Counter-Strike 1.6 and CS:GO and been elected the 18th best player in the world by HLTV.

He is the first known CS:GO pro to quit the game to pursue Project A. If the Riot Games’ FPS does as well as many expect, we may see other players follow swag’s footsteps soon.