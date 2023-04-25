All references and meanings behind VALORANT Episode 6, Act 3 battle pass sprays

Riot Games has released 15 new VALORANT sprays as part of the Episode Six, Act Three launch and the game’s new battle pass drop on April 25. To the joy of the VALORANT community, the developer has used a handful of the sprays to pay homage to some of the moments you and I have surely witnessed while playing.

Two out of the 15 sprays refer to memes in the community, one of them refers to a special moment in VALORANT‘s esports scene, and one pays homage to one of the most well-known memes on the internet. Throughout this article, you’ll know every hidden reason behind the new sprays available in the game.

All references behind VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three battle pass sprays

Already Locked

Image via Riot Games

This spray is a clear reference to all the players who instalock Jett, one of VALORANT‘s most popular duelists and a primary choice for Operator users, in the picking phase of the match. These players are more than happy to play with Jett only and will gladly dodge queues if they can’t play with the Korean agent.

Not Your Healer

Image via Riot Games

If you are a relatively seasoned VALORANT player, odds are you have come across players who constantly beg for heals in your matches is quite high. They’ll cry to the healer all game, either asking for pocket support or complaining they’re not getting enough, even though they’re barely getting any work done round after round. This is what the Not Your Healer spray refers to, showing that Riot sympathizes with the support players who have to go through this every now and then in ranked.

Perfect Disaster

Perfect Disaster

This spray is a reference to the infamous “Disaster Girl” meme, in which the dad of a four-year-old girl took a photo of her smiling in front of a house on fire. The Disaster Girl spray shows Killjoy smiling in the same way but while Phoenix and Jett can’t disarm a Spike that’s about to detonate.

Don’t Look Back

Image via Riot Games

Riot has immortalized Victor’s infamous knife kill against ScreaM at VALORANT Champions 2022 in the game with the Don’t Look Back spray. The Belgium star had used his Phoenix ultimate to possibly learn the whereabouts of Victor in the one-vs-one. The play, however, didn’t work the way ScreaM thought because Victor heard him running to the site and hid behind the recall point to grab an easy knife kill, demoralizing ScreaM and Team Liquid on the big stage.