Tower of Fantasy is finally having its global launch this week. The game will be available on PC, iOS, and Android. Players will be able to download the game from their respective application stores, but the process will be slightly different during the launch on PC.

Tower of Fantasy is set to launch on Steam and Epic Games, but not just yet. According to the game’s Steam and Epic Games page, Tower of Fantasy will make its debut on the platform during the fourth quarter of 2022.

This doesn’t mean that fans looking to play Tower of Fantasy will need to wait until the end of the year, though.

Where to download Tower of Fantasy on PC

Head over to Tower of Fantasy’s official website.

Choose the PC version.

Download the game’s PC launcher.

Go through the setup process and enjoy Tower of Fantasy.

Downloading Tower of Fantasy through its official website is the only way to play the title before it becomes available on Steam and Epic Games Store.

When Tower of Fantasy goes live on Steam and Epic Games, players can add it to their library and download the game once again if they’d like to record their process on the video game digital distribution service they prefer.

If it’s been a while since your last PC upgrade, you may want to check Tower of Fantasy’s PC system requirements to make sure your system is ready to embark on a new journey.