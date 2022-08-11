Are Tower of Fantasy servers region-locked?

With Tower of Fantasy rolling out around the world, many players are launching the game for the first time to start their journey.

From customizing their characters to setting a username, there are lots to do before you touch grass in Tower of Fantasy. You’ll also need to pick a server where your characters will belong to. Considering the number of servers available in the game, choosing one can end up being more difficult than expected.

Servers in Tower of Fantasy are also different depending on your region of choice, making fans wonder whether the servers in the game are region locked.

Are servers in Tower of Fantasy region-locked?

No, the servers in Tower of Fantasy aren’t region locked.

Players can play in any region they prefer. It’s generally a decent idea to pick a region that you’re geographically close to, however.

Picking a region far from your current location will cause you to experience delays and latency which can negatively impact your gaming experience. Once you decide on your region, you’ll need to choose a server.

Players who aren’t a fan of wait times are better off picking servers with low-to-medium populated servers so they can sign into the game whenever they want.

Choosing a high density server during the game’s launch period may cause you to experience long queue times. Once the release hype settles, however, the queue time in high-population servers are also likely decrease.