All Tower of Fantasy servers in each region

The global launch of Tower of Fantasy has arrived and players from around the world are excited. The mobile multiplayer RPG from Perfect World is being released on PC and mobile devices on Aug. 10, and the over 4 million users who have pre-registered indicate that anticipation is high.

The game is a shared open-world RPG set in a post-apocalyptic future sci-fi setting. Players will be able to develop and level up their characters and engage in thrilling combat against a variety of different unique enemies.

Players from around the world will have numerous server options depending on the region they are playing from. With highly anticipated new launches like this, there’s always a chance that the developers will need to add new servers to certain regions to adjust for overpopulation.

Here’s a list of all the servers in Tower of Fantasy, per region.

All Tower of Fantasy servers

North America

Radiant

The Glades

Nightfall

Frontier

Libera

Solaris

Freedom-Oasis

The worlds between

Tempest

New Era

Observer

Lunalite

Europe

Aimanium

Alintheus

Andoes

Anomora

Adtora

Valstamm

Blumous

Celestialrise

Cosmos

Dyrnwyn

Elypium

Excalibur

Espoir IV

Estrela

Ether

Asia-Pacific

Eden

Fate

Nova

Ruby

Babel

Gomap

Pluto

Sushi

Venus

Galaxy

Memory

Oxygen

South America

Orion

Luna Azul

Tiamat

Hope

Tanzanite

Calodesma Seven

Antlia

Pegasus

Phoenix

Centaurus

Cepheu

Columba

Corvus

Cygnus

Grus

Southeast Asia

Phantasia

Mechafield

Ethereal Dream

Odyssey

Aestral-Noa

Osillron

Chandra

Saeri

Aeria

Scarlet

Gumi Gumi

Fantasia

Oryza

Stardust

Arcania

Animus

Mistilteinn

You can check on the status of each server in-game. Next to each server name is a color indicator: