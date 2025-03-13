How to register for the Titan Quest II playtest

Titan Quest II, the sequel to one of the most influential ARPGs in the history of the genre, is slowly making its way towards us.

The developers have now opened registrations for a closed playtest where a select few will be able to give the game a try ahead of release and provide valuable feedback on this new title. If you’re as excited as other ARPG fans out there, here’s how you can register for the Titan Quest II playtest.

How to get into the Titan Quest II playtest

Titan Quest II is set to launch on both Steam and Epic Games, and its playtest can be accessed through either of these platforms. Here’s how you can do so:

On Epic Games – Go to the Titan Quest II playtest store page, click “ Get ,” and add the game to your library. You won’t actually see it in there, but if you’re chosen, you’ll gain access to it.

– Go to the Titan Quest II playtest store page, click “ ,” and add the game to your library. You won’t actually see it in there, but if you’re chosen, you’ll gain access to it. On Steam – Go to the Titan Quest II Steam page, click “Request Access” and then click “OK.” A special email will pop up in your inbox if you’re selected to participate.

When precisely the playtest is set to take place is currently unknown, but those who are selected should be notified well in time. Make sure you apply soon, since many users are likely going to follow suit.

What is Titan Quest II and when does it come out?

Titan Quest II is the sequel to the acclaimed 2006 ARPG classic, Titan Quest. Heavily inspired by Greek culture and mythology, this second game places you in the shoes of a warrior fighting together with and against gods, namely Nemesis, the Goddess of Retribution. This rogue deity is “corrupting the Threads of Fate,” and players must put a stop to her destructive plans.

Based on what we saw from the game, it resembles Path of Exile 2, adding an additional layer of difficulty on the game and providing players with fun but challenging encounters rather than pure mob-sweeping like we see in other ARPGs.

Titan Quest II‘s release date has yet to be announced, but since playtests appear to have just begun, it might be some time before the game actually comes out. If everything goes smoothly we might expect it in late 2025 or Q1 2026, though it could come as far as early 2027 depending on the scale, scope, and stage of its development. Applying for the playtest could mean the quickest way to access the game, so don’t miss out on the opportunity.

