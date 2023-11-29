The Sims 4 For Rent DLC comes to life in limited live event

To celebrate the upcoming The Sims 4 For Rent expansion, EA is putting together an “immersive pop-up installation” called Landgraab & Son(s) Estate Agents, named after the immensely wealthy Landgraab family from The Sims games.

The installation will only be available from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8 in Central London. Aside from trying out the new For Rent expansion (which also launches on Dec. 7), EA says fans will get to “interact with their favorite characters, Simify themselves in pictures, and discover the new world of Tomarang!”

Will you be attending? Image via EA

EA hasn’t provided any images of what the event will look like, but any local The Sims fans will want to attend, as tickets are completely free. You better act fast, though, as the installation is already proving very popular. According to the official website, all the Dec. 7 sessions are fully booked. At the time of writing, all the Dec. 8 sessions still have spaces available, but be sure to book soon before they sell out. Sessions only last 20 minutes each, and take place either in the morning or early afternoon.

The For Rent DLC will finally allow players to house multiple households within the same lot and essentially lets you roleplay as a landlord in charge of managing your tenants. Or, you could just be a tenant yourself. The DLC is set in Tomarang, a new locale inspired by Southeast Asian culture, where you’ll be able to build and customize up to six households within a single lot. That said, it’s already been confirmed that you can exceed that number with cheats.

The expansion costs $39.99/£34.99, and if you buy it before Jan. 18, you’ll receive a Street Eats Digital Content pack that comes with a grill cart, street umbrella and fruit basket.