The Sims 4 For Rent allows 100 households on same lot—but there’s a catch

The For Rent expansion pack for The Sims 4 is nearly here, and the devs have just revealed a massive feature included in it. With this pack, any player can have 100 different households and units all on the same lot.

Since we can currently only have one household per lot, this is a massive improvement. It does come with one catch, though, which is all players have to use cheats to actually achieve it. But if you do use cheats, you can have 100 lots as demonstrated by one of The Sims devs who shared the following image on X (formerly known as Twitter).

How many Sims is too many? Image via Dave Miotke on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Without cheats, The Sims 4 For Rent limits the number of households and units to six per lot. This is still an improvement upon the current singular household per lot system since this is the first introduction of multi-resident lots, but it’s also nice to know the system can be extended even further if you want it to.

The exact limits of how far you can stretch the household and unit number haven’t been shared just yet, but The Sims dev who shared this reveal has made it clear this number is at least 100. Considering we are currently limited to just eight Sims per lot, this is truly a game-changing feature.

Adding a couple more units and households through cheats probably won’t affect the game too much, but there’s certainly a possibility extending it all the way to 100 could cause performance issues. We don’t know exactly how swapping between different households on the same lot works yet, although there’s likely some kind of loading screen involved. But even with this, it will still likely be tough to run this many units all on the same designated lot.

The option to add an absurd amount of Sims to one lot is certainly there, it’s just a question of how The Sims will actually function if we try to add many more households and units beyond the regular six. A limit of six without cheats has to exist for a reason, and it seems likely this is to ensure a smooth gameplay experience. But since the devs are showcasing this feature already, it may surprise us all and run fairly smoothly regardless of how many Sims we pack in one lot.

You can see how many Sims can live on one lot when The Sims 4 For Rent expansion pack officially launches on Dec. 7. There’s also a deep dive stream planned for this pack on Dec. 1, so we might get a better idea of exactly how far cheats allow us to push the lot limits when this stream airs.