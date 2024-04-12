Screen showing the Terraformation level in The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter

How to get ppt in The Planet Crafter

What is ppt anyway?
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: Apr 12, 2024 06:11 am

Trying to turn a hostile planet into a livable one is certainly difficult, especially if you don’t know how to produce certain things. In addition to Heat and Pressure, you also need ppt. Here’s how to get ppt in The Planet Crafter.

What is ppt in The Planet Crafter?

The Planet Crafter Biodome out in the desert
The air we breathe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In The Planet Crafter, ppt is the amount of Oxygen your structures produce. Having enough ppt is required to raise your Terraformation level. Getting more Oxygen is likely the last thing you start working on because it’s not clear how to do it. Not to mention, you need Plant Seeds, which aren’t very easy to get on a dead planet.

How to raise ppt in The Planet Crafter

Oxygen Plants are inside Vegetubes in the Planet Crafter.
Oxygen Plants also make lovely decorations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To raise ppt in The Planet Crafter, build Vegetubes and later Biodomes. Vegetubes are special cases where you put Plants, which, in turn, produce Oxygen. Making a Vegetube is easy, but you still need a Plant Seed (not Food Seeds) to get Oxygen.

You can get Plant Seeds from blue Storage Containers, especially those inside crashed ships. Go out and explore a crashed ship, and you’ll likely find a couple of Plant Seeds. When you first start playing the game, you also get a single Lirma Seed inside your space pod, which you can use to build your first Vegetube.

As you raise the planet’s Terraformation level, you unlock better Vegetubes, which produce more ppt. It’s not a bad idea to deconstruct outdated Vegetubes and replace them with new ones. Also, note that different plants produce different amounts of Oxygen, so keep an eye out for better ones, too.

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.