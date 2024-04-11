Best The Planet Crafter mods, listed

The Planet Crafter is a new open world exploration game that places players in the shoes of an unfortunate astronaut that has crash landed on an unknown planet. There are, however, some handy mods that you can download to make your experience a lot more enjoyable.

Whether you’re looking to simplify your inventory, add another way to travel, or give yourself some resources you’re struggling to find, these mods will make your life a lot easier while you fight to survive alongside your pals on a planet where only the resilient will survive.

These mods will also improve how efficient your gameplay is, so that you can spend less time sifting through items and more time building the base of your dreams. Here are some of the best The Planet Crafter mods to help you start off your game on the right foot.

The best mods for The Planet Crafter (2024)

Command Console

The Command Console mod allows players to access a whole slew of different commands that you can type into the game, including commands to give the player more health, any type of item, delete any items in the world, and many more other options. It’s practically giving players in Survival mode access to cheats, which could be good for anyone who is caught in an impossible jam.

Item Stacking

Item Stacking might be one of the most useful mods in the game, especially because resources are so important to collect to building out and terraforming the planet. In the base game, one resource will take up one space in your inventory, which will quickly add up if you’re constantly scavenging throughout the land. With this mod, however, each resource will stack on top of each other, so you can collect multiple types of resources without worrying about space in your backpack.

Better Jetpack

The current Jetpack in The Planet Crafter is pretty useful, but it does have its pitfalls. For example, it has a limited flight height and does not maintain its height when flying off of a cliff. This Jetpack mod will allow you to maintain your flight height when stepping off a cliff, while also giving an option to adjust the machine’s travel speed. Now, you can really zoom around the map without wasting too much time.

Automine

If you’re not trying to waste time as you gather every resource you come across in The Planet Crafter, you can download this handy Automine mod that automatically collects resource nodes that are in a 20 meter radius around the player. You can also adjust the effect radius and how often the mod will activate so that every so often, it will collect nodes around you and place them in your inventory. Note that this will fill up your inventory rather quickly, so you might want to lower its frequency to a manageable time frame.

Craft from Containers

Crafting can be a bit tedious if you have to search through multiple Storage Chests to find the resources you need at base. To rectify this problem, the Craft from Containers mod will allow you to pull resources from nearby containers for construction and crafting purposes, cutting down all the time you’d spend sifting through your chests for the right items.

Pin Recipe to Screen

If you’re building a specific building or item, but you find yourself forgetting exactly what you need to collect, the Pin Recipe to Screen mod is exactly what you’ll need. Like a little shopping list while you head out, this mod will place a small list of items in the top-right of your screen as your explore, so that you can keep track of your necessities without having to stop collecting resources.

Auto Consume Food-Water-Oxygen

In a similar vein, having to consume food, water, and oxygen during your travels can bog down your experience. With this Auto Consume mod, however, you’ll automatically refill and consume the necessary resources to survive, as long as you have them in your inventory. These items will be used once the respective gauges fall under nine percent, which should keep you topped up while you continue to travel the land.

