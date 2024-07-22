How to get Mixed Energy Residue in The First Descendant

Just about everything in The First Descendant can be crafted from resources found by playing the game, and one such important resource is Mixed Energy Residue.

This rare crafting material is one of the most sought-after items in The First Descendant and is an essential piece to finalizing your endgame builds. Here’s how to get your hands on plenty of Mixed Energy Residue and what you can use it for.

Where to farm Mixed Energy Residue in The First Descendant

Head to Agna Desert. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mixed Energy Residue can primarily be found in Agna Desert. Completing missions in this Operation Zone gives you a chance to spawn an enhanced enemy monster. It’s from these monsters that you’ll get a Mixed Energy Residue.

You’ll know an enemy is enhanced if it has an extra prefix or suffix underneath its name. The monster will also glow or use an extra ability when you approach them.

You’ll also have a chance to earn Mixed Energy Residue from breaking Encrypted Vaults in Agna Desert. I recommend bringing Enzo, who specializes in cracking these vaults—some of them can’t even be cracked by any other Descendant!

What is Mixed Energy Residue used for in The First Descendant?

You’ll need to find eight of these for your Catalyst. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mixed Energy Residue has one primary use in The First Descendant: Crafting a Crystallization Catalyst. This can be used to change the module socket type for your Descendant or weapon. It’s an essential piece in build crafting and definitely something you should pursue as soon as possible once you complete the main quest.

Crystallization Catalysts can be purchased from the shop for real cash, but as with everything in The First Descendant, you’re able to create this all-important item using stuff you find from missions and monsters.

You’ll need eight Mixed Energy Residue (among other resources) to create a Crystallization Catalyst, so you better get grinding.

