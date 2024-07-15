Gathering materials is one of the most essential gameplay aspects in The First Descendant—and you need lots of them if you’re hoping to progress. One of the important items you need is Repton.

The process for gathering each material generally looks different, which means it can be tricky to figure out how to obtain each one. Here’s how to get Repton in The First Descendant.

Where to find Repton in The First Descendant

It’s not too tricky to obtain once you know where to look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Repton can be obtained from Resource Boxes and Munition in the Kingston region in The First Descendant. This drop is available on both normal and hard difficulty, so you can obtain it regardless of which one you’re playing on.

As long as you’re in the right area, gathering this material is a fairly straightforward process. It’s pretty similar to how you get Superfluid, which means you’ll find it very easy if you’re already familiar with this process.

For Munition, you can use your scanner to check for white diamonds on the map to track down this resource around the Kingston area. Unfortunately for gamers, Resource Boxes don’t show up with your scanner, which means you just have to wander around to find them. They’re pretty easy to spot as you explore, though, so just keep an eye out while navigating through the Kingston area.

Once you find either Munition or Resource Boxes, all you need to do is interact with them to grab the Repton from inside. The button you need to press appears next to both items right by the word Interact when you get close to them.

You need lots of Repton to craft various materials for Ultimate Descendants, which means it’s a good idea to stock up on this resource as much as you can. Other key items you also need to know how to get are Conductive Metallic Foil, Metal Accelerants, and Multi-Composite Receivers.

