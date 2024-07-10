How to get Metal Accelerants in The First Descendant

The First Descendant has a long list of research items you must craft individually, and Metal Accelerant is a material that’s required a lot—so how do you get it? We have the answer.

Recommended Videos

Metal Accelerant is a vital material in The First Descendant required for crafting several Descendants. But with so many materials in the game, it can be difficult to keep track of where and how to collect each material.

Fear not, though, as we’ve got all the details you need to collect Metal Accelerant in The First Descendant.

Where to find Metal Accelerants in The First Descendant

One stop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only obtain Metal Accelerant in The First Descendant through Resource Boxes and Munition in the Sterile Land area. It doesn’t matter if you are on normal or hard difficulty because you can loot it on both.

The good news, however, is it’s relatively easy to find and farm. Head to the Sterile Land and use your scanner to pinpoint Munition points on the map, which show as a white diamond, and loot them.

Although not every Munition supply is guaranteed to provide Metal Accelerant, you receive over 100 at a time each time you obtain the item in this method. It won’t take long to fill your account with the materials.

Make sure to check Resource Boxes on your travels, but these don’t show on the map. When you find one, shoot it to break it open and walk over the items that drop to collect them.

By pairing farming Resource Boxes and Munition together, it won’t take long until you have all the Metal Accelerant you need.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy