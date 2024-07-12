How to get Superfluid in The First Descendant

There’s no such thing as having too many materials in The First Descendant, and Superfluid is a resource you will need a lot. So, how exactly do you get it? We have the answer.

Superfluid in The First Descendant has many uses, ranging from Ultimate Weapons to research required to unlock Ultimate Bunny. You can expect to see Superfluid appear on your hunt list regularly.

Whatever the reason for your Superfluid grind, we’ve got all the details you need to make your farming mission easier.

Where to find Superfluid in The First Descendant

One spot to hunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get Superfluid in The First Descendant is from Resource Boxes and Munition in the Sterile Land region—but it doesn’t matter whether you are playing on normal or hard difficulty, as the drop is available on both.

Fortunately, Superfluid is a fairly easy resource to obtain, and interacting with Resource Boxes and Munition in Sterile Land will provide a hefty amount—on average, I’ve had over 150 in each drop I’ve picked up.

The easiest way to find Munition in The First Descendant is to use your scanner and look for white diamonds marked on the map. When you approach one, interact with it and collect the loot yourself.

Resource Boxes, however, don’t appear when you use your scanner and must be found in the environment—although they are fairly common and won’t be too difficult to find. When you locate one, shoot it to destroy it and pick up the drops.

It won’t take long to assemble an ample supply of Superfluid, but it’s a resource you can easily churn through when crafting Ultimate Weapons and unlocking Descendants, so it’s always handy to pick it up whenever possible.

