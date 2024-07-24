How to get High-Voltage in The First Descendant

Ultimate Bunny in The First Descendant has two exclusive Transcendent Modules regular Bunnies can’t use. One of them is High-Voltage, and it’s a solid option to elevate your Ultimate Bunny build.

Here’s how to get the High-Voltage Module for Bunny in The First Descendant and what it does.

How to get High-Voltage Module in The First Descendant

Regular Pyromaniac was already tough, now prepare for an upgraded version. Screenshot by Dot Esports

High-Voltage is a Transcendent Module in The First Descendant that only drops from the Hard Pyromaniac Void Intercept Battle. The game doesn’t show the drop rates, but you can expect them to be around one or two percent, just like other Transcendent Modules.

You can also try and get High-Voltage from combining Modules at Silion in Albion if you have duplicate Transcendent Modules. You need four Modules to combine them into one, and there’s a small chance to get High-Voltage.

What does High-Voltage Module do in The First Descendant?

A strong option for any Ultimate Bunny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

High-Voltage reduces the number of enemies Thrill Bomb and Lightning Emission skills can hit but increases their range and damage. With this Module, you can greatly expand the range of your skills, especially Lightning Emission, which is the core of Bunny’s kit.

This Module is great for any Ultimate Bunny builds, as you can clear regular enemies quickly and deal a lot of damage to bosses in Void Intercept Battles. The only exception is if you’re running Special Operations or an activity where you might need the full strength of Lightning Emission’s AoE. For those builds, you can lean into other Transcendent Modules, like Superconductor or even Electric Condense.

