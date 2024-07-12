How to get and use the Mid-Air Maneuvering Module in The First Descendant

With the Mid-Air Maneuvering Module, you can say goodbye to grappling off the floor or awkwardly off the corners of walls in The First Descendant.

When you’re in the heat of the grind, speed and comfortability matter in The First Descendant. Whether you’re on a mission to defeat Colossuses or get some less interesting chores like looking for collectibles and depositing them in a collection bin. To become stronger, there are lots of side activities you can tick off your list, but it all consumes precious time. The Mid-Air Maneuvering Module is a time saver and just an overall cool-looking item you can get in the game. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get, use, and enhance the Mid-Air Maneuvering Module in The First Descendant.

How to get the Mid-Air Maneuvering Module in The First Descendant

Again, again, again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Mid-Air Maneuvering Module, head over to the Corrupted Zone in Hagios or the Restricted Zone in Sterile Land in The First Descendant.

If you decide to go for the Restricted Zone, look for the Void Fragment . With a 1.5 percent drop chance, expect to grind a lot with only slim chance to get it. You could also get lucky RNG while defeating the Restricted Zone monsters with a yellow bar and cause it to drop.

. With a 1.5 percent drop chance, expect to grind a lot with only slim chance to get it. You could also get lucky RNG while defeating the Restricted Zone monsters with a yellow bar and cause it to drop. If you decide to go for the Corrupted Zone mission, aim for the two key bosses: an elite boss and the final boss. These guys have the highest drop rates for the module.

Do the missions with normal difficulty. While hard mode has better drop rates for certain items, for farming this mod, normal mode is your best bet. Save yourself the headache and go normal.

What is the Mid-Air Maneuvering Module in The First Descendant?

The Mid-Air Maneuvering Module lets you grapple mid-air in The First Descendant. No more floor grapples for a speed boost or awkward wall corners. Even at its base level, this mod changes the way you play completely. It transforms how you move and makes everything faster and smoother.

How to enhance the Mid-Air Maneuvering Module in The First Descendant

Once you have the Mid-Air Maneuvering Module, talk to Silion to enhance it in The First Descendant. At its base level, the module increases the grapple’s charge time by 20 percent. Not ideal, but enhancing it decreases this charge time and increases its capacity. To max it out, you’ll need 309,000 Kuiper Shards and 3 million gold. Yes, it’s a grind. Enhanced, the grapple becomes nearly instant, making your gameplay faster and more fluid.

