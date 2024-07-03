How to get and use Supply Coins in The First Descendant

The First Descendant has several types of currency, all of which have different uses, and you may be confused about what exactly Supply Coins are or where you can spend them—but we’ve explained it all before.

While Gold is the primary currency in The First Descendant, used for many in-game purchases, Caliber is the Premium currency that requires purchase, and there are also Supply Coins and Bonus Coins, all of which have different uses.

Supply Coins are arguably the hardest to obtain but can be used to earn some sweet rewards, as we’ve outlined in our guide.

How to get Supply Coins in The First Descendant

Get cracking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to earn Supply Coins in The First Descendant is by completing Season challenges, found in the Challenges tab of the battle pass in the top-left of the screen.

After clicking the Challenges button, navigate to the Season Weekly Challenge tab at the top of the screen. There’s a list of challenges here in different sections, with Season challenges alongside the weekly challenges, listed as Week 1, etc.

Only the challenges in the Season section provide Supply Coins as a reward. In total, there are eight Season Challenges to complete. We have listed them in the table below, alongside the amount of Supply Coins awarded.

Name Description Supply Coin awarded The Measure of Experience Reach Mastery Rank 20 26 Discover Knowledge Find 50 Records 23 I Wanna Be Rich Acquire 20,000,000 Gold 17 Defeat Vulgus Defeat 200,000 enemies 29 Amorphous Material Examiner Use 200 Amorphous Material 35 Intercept Battle Hotshot Clear 300 Intercept Battles 32 Prologue Enter the main quest: The Stance of the Magisters 20 Grant Me More Strength Enhance an ultimate weapon’s Unique Ability five times. 15

How to use Supply Coins in The First Descendant

Right in the corner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use Supply Coins in The First Descendant in the Battle Supply Shop, accessed from the battle pass page. It’s difficult to spot, as it’s only a small icon on the bottom right of the screen, but we have marked it in the image above.

There are 12 total rewards available in the Battle Supply Shop. But the list of Challenges currently does not provide enough to purchase every reward, and it’s unknown whether more Season Challenges will be added before the end of the current battle pass.

You can see all the available rewards in the Battle Supply Shop below, including their cost and unlock requirements.

Battle Pass Level Requirement Name Type Cost (Supply Coins) 50 Magnus on Fire Weapon Skin (Magnus) 10 50 44th Grenadier Body Skin (Lepic) 50 50 Wrong Direction Spawn 27 50 Neural Network Body Skin (Ajax) 50 50 44th Grenadier Mask Head Skin (Lepic) 50 50 (Obtain all rewards on page one) Neural Sharing Head Skin (Ajax) 50 96 White Devil Weapon Skin (Devil’s Call) 10 96 Magister Researcher Chest Attach,emt 10 96 Reverse Engineered Weapon Skin (Unfinished Study) 10 96 Crow Body Skin (Viessa) 50 96 Vanguard Unit Badge Name Card 10 96 (Obtain all rewards on page two) Layered Cut Head Skin (Viessa) 50

