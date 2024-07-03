Image Credit: Bethesda
A female character in the first descendant holding a blue sphere
Image via Nexon Games
The First Descendant

How to get and use Supply Coins in The First Descendant

Rewards are available.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 04:55 am

The First Descendant has several types of currency, all of which have different uses, and you may be confused about what exactly Supply Coins are or where you can spend them—but we’ve explained it all before.

While Gold is the primary currency in The First Descendant, used for many in-game purchases, Caliber is the Premium currency that requires purchase, and there are also Supply Coins and Bonus Coins, all of which have different uses.

Supply Coins are arguably the hardest to obtain but can be used to earn some sweet rewards, as we’ve outlined in our guide.

How to get Supply Coins in The First Descendant

A list of Season Challenges in The First Descendant.
Get cracking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to earn Supply Coins in The First Descendant is by completing Season challenges, found in the Challenges tab of the battle pass in the top-left of the screen.

After clicking the Challenges button, navigate to the Season Weekly Challenge tab at the top of the screen. There’s a list of challenges here in different sections, with Season challenges alongside the weekly challenges, listed as Week 1, etc.

Only the challenges in the Season section provide Supply Coins as a reward. In total, there are eight Season Challenges to complete. We have listed them in the table below, alongside the amount of Supply Coins awarded.

NameDescriptionSupply Coin awarded
The Measure of ExperienceReach Mastery Rank 2026
Discover KnowledgeFind 50 Records23
I Wanna Be RichAcquire 20,000,000 Gold17
Defeat VulgusDefeat 200,000 enemies29
Amorphous Material ExaminerUse 200 Amorphous Material35
Intercept Battle HotshotClear 300 Intercept Battles32
PrologueEnter the main quest: The Stance of the Magisters20
Grant Me More StrengthEnhance an ultimate weapon’s Unique Ability five times.15

How to use Supply Coins in The First Descendant

The Battle Pass page in The First Descendant with the Supply Shop button marked.
Right in the corner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use Supply Coins in The First Descendant in the Battle Supply Shop, accessed from the battle pass page. It’s difficult to spot, as it’s only a small icon on the bottom right of the screen, but we have marked it in the image above.

There are 12 total rewards available in the Battle Supply Shop. But the list of Challenges currently does not provide enough to purchase every reward, and it’s unknown whether more Season Challenges will be added before the end of the current battle pass.

You can see all the available rewards in the Battle Supply Shop below, including their cost and unlock requirements.

Battle Pass Level RequirementNameTypeCost (Supply Coins)
50Magnus on FireWeapon Skin (Magnus)10
5044th GrenadierBody Skin (Lepic)50
50Wrong DirectionSpawn27
50Neural NetworkBody Skin (Ajax)50
5044th Grenadier MaskHead Skin (Lepic)50
50 (Obtain all rewards on page one)Neural SharingHead Skin (Ajax)50
96White DevilWeapon Skin (Devil’s Call)10
96Magister ResearcherChest Attach,emt10
96Reverse EngineeredWeapon Skin (Unfinished Study)10
96CrowBody Skin (Viessa)50
96Vanguard Unit BadgeName Card10
96 (Obtain all rewards on page two)Layered CutHead Skin (Viessa)50
