How to fix The First Descendant PlayStation Plus Pack missing content error

If you are playing The First Descendant on a PlayStation console and are subscribed to PS Plus, you can redeem a bunch of exciting cosmetics for free. Unfortunately, despite successfully redeeming the PlayStation Plus Play Pack, many players are being denied access to its contents in the game.

If you are facing the same dilemma and are looking for a workaround, you have come to the right place for an explanation.

The First Descendant PlayStation Plus Play Pack missing content error, explained

The pack we all need. Image via Nexon

According to several reports since The First Descendant’s official launch, while they could successfully claim the free Play Pack from the PlayStation Store, the items refused to show up in several Plus users’ inventories.

At first glance, there seems to be a glitch involving the content, but it isn’t restricted to just the PS Plus Play Pack. Similar reports affecting the beta test rewards and Twitch drops have been lodged, too. Interestingly, some players got their items delivered instantly after they claimed the pack, so the issue seems to be affecting a fraction of the player base. Don’t worry though—Nexon is likely working to fix things up for those who didn’t receive their due.

In the meantime, you can try the following workarounds to get access to the items included in The First Descendant’s PlayStation Plus Play Pack:

Make sure you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription and that you have successfully purchased the correct pack. Close the game. Sign out of your PlayStation account and sign back in. Now, relaunch the game and check your inventory. Restoring licenses may help resolve the issue. To do so, close the game and open Settings on your PS console. Navigate to Users and Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses. Finally, select Restore and let the process complete before relaunching the game. Hard resetting the console may help. Power it off and unplug it from the outlet. Wait for a few minutes before plugging it back in. Power up your console and launch The First Descendant to check if the items have appeared.

For reference, here’s what the pack includes:

One Weapon Skin (Resolve)

Three Common Paints (Matte Jelly Blue, Metal Matte Peach Fuzy, Glossy Dolphin Gray)

One Spray (The Trio)

One Back Attachment (Pink Storage Box)

If you still don’t see the said items in your inventory and have tried the workarounds we mentioned to no avail, we suggest waiting for Nexon to address the known issue affecting claimable content in The First Descendant. After all, it’s essentially an internal hiccup, hence difficult to fix on the player’s end.

