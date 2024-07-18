How to decrypt any Encrypted Vault 2 times in The First Descendant

If you’re trying to complete your battle pass daily challenges in The First Descendant, you may need to decrypt Encrypted Vaults two times. You’re in the right place if you’re confused about how to do this.

Here’s how to decrypt any Encrypted Vault two times in The First Descendant.

What are Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant?

The mini-game can be quite annoying to complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant are creepy-looking coffin-like containers with a head that actually follows you around. Normally, these things are hidden under platforms and in high places on each level. You may be able to stumble upon them from exploring, but it’s easier to follow their signal using your scanner.

To open Encrypted Vaults, you need a Code Analyzer. Each type of Encrypted Vault uses a different Code Analyzer.

How to decrypt any Encrypted Vault two times in The First Descendant

To decrypt an Encrypted Vault two times in The First Descendant, find two different vaults and open them.

First, ensure you have at least two Code Analyzers (or variations of Code Analyzers). These randomly drop from monsters, so you should have enough to do a few missions. Next, pick any region you want and start exploring. You can use our Encrypted Vault location list to find hidden Encrypted Vaults quickly.

When you reach a vault, get ready to play and win a timing-based mini-game. Be careful here because if you fail a minigame, you won’t open the vault and lose your Code Analyzer. You’ll have completed the challenge by opening two vaults through a mini-game. It’s as simple as that.

