Image Credit: Bethesda
Lepic in The First Descendant
Screenshot by Dot Esports
The First Descendant

Best Lepic build in The First Descendant

Cover your ears.
Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Published: Jul 26, 2024 11:50 am

Lepic is one of the starter characters in The First Descendant and is also among the strongest ones. With the right build, he can nuke any enemy in the game, making you regret choosing Ajax or Viessa.

Here’s our best Lepic build in The First Descendant.

All Lepic skills in The First Descendant

Lepic skill overview in The First Descendant
Press a button for explosions.

Lepic is a damage dealer, but his skills are a varied. Your main rotation is using Overclock to increase Skill ATK and following up with other skills to deal damage. The Traction Grenade with a regular Grenade is a great combo for mob clearing, while Overkill deals massive damage to bosses.

Here are all of Lepic’s skills in The First Descendant:

  • Close Call (passive): There is a chance of surviving fatal damage during battle.
  • Grenade: Throws a grenade forward at the enemy.
  • Overclock: Increases all Skill ATK and adds a Burn effect to Grenade and Overkill for a set duration.
  • Traction Grenade: Throws a Traction Grenade forward to pull the enemies within range.
  • Overkill: Fires a powerful shell at the enemy. The shell is maintained at the landing point for a set period of time, inflicting constant damage.

Best Lepic weapons in The First Descendant

Enduring Legacy's Unique Ability description in The First Descendant
Get a free damage buff from Burn.

Lepic’s best weapon is Enduring Legacy, as it can take advantage of the Burn effect you constantly apply through Overclock. However, this weapon only unlocks at Mastery Rank 15, which is a lot of grinding, even if you’re around level 10.

In the meantime, feel free to use any other weapon that dominates The First Descendant‘s meta. Tamer is great for boss damage in Void Intercept Battles, Eternal Willpower is a solid all-around rifle, and Thunder Cage is great for mob clearing.

Best Lepic Modules in The First Descendant

Lepic Module loadout in The First Descendant
All-in on damage.

Lepic excels at dealing burst damage with Overkill. To maximize its strength, focus on Skill Power, Fire Skill Power, Skill Critical Hit Rate, and Skill Critical Hit Damage. You also want to add Modules like Skill Extension for increased Skill Duration to prolong Overkill’s duration, allowing you to shoot more orbs at the enemy.

Each Overkill shot consumes MP and, paired with a low Grenade cooldown, can drain your Mana very fast. I recommend looking for some Max MP and MP Recovery Modules, or getting these stats on your External Components.

Here are some of the recommended Modules for Lepic:

ModuleEffect
Increased HPIncreases Max HP
Skill Extension Increases Skill Duration
Battle of StaminaIncreases Max HP and Skill Duration
Fire SpecialistIncreases Fire Skill Power
Fire MasterIncreases Skill Power and Fire Skill Power
Focus on FireIncreases Fire Skill Power and decreases Skill Cooldown
Fire Syncytium Increases Critical Hit Resistance and Fire Skill Power
Front LinesIncreases Skill Critical Hit Damage and Skill Critical Hit Rate
Emergency MeasuresIncreases Skill Critical Hit Rate and Skill Critical Hit Damage
Skill InsightIncreases Skill Critical Hit Rate
Skill ConcentrationIncreases Skill Critical Hit Damage

For a mob clearing build, you can invest more into Skill Range to increase the range of both grenade skills, allowing you to pull and clear larger waves of enemies.

Best Lepic Reactor in The First Descendant

Lepic's reactor in The First Descendant
Tech is the only option, so prepare for a grind.

For Lepic, you want a Burning Reactor with Tech Skill Power Boost, as Grenade and Overkill are both Tech skills. You should also try to get the highest offensive stats on your Reactor. The exact stats you need depend on what you’re planning to play, but here’s what we recommend:

  • Tech Skill Power Boost Ratio
  • Fire Skill Power Boost Ratio
  • Skill Critical Hit Rate
  • Skill Critical Hit Damage
  • Additional Skill ATK When Attacking Colossus

Best Lepic External Components in The First Descendant

LEpic's External Components in The First Descendant
Save some Module capacity.

As mentioned before, you can solve your MP issues with External Components. Two-piece Annhilitaion paired with two-piece Active Volcano is one of the set combos you can go for on Lepic.

The stats are mostly about survivability and MP. Here’s what you should be looking for on Lepic:

  • Max MP
  • MP Recovery Out of Combat
  • MP Recovery Modifier
  • Max HP
  • HP Recovery Modifier
