Lepic is one of the starter characters in The First Descendant and is also among the strongest ones. With the right build, he can nuke any enemy in the game, making you regret choosing Ajax or Viessa.

Recommended Videos

Here’s our best Lepic build in The First Descendant.

All Lepic skills in The First Descendant

Press a button for explosions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lepic is a damage dealer, but his skills are a varied. Your main rotation is using Overclock to increase Skill ATK and following up with other skills to deal damage. The Traction Grenade with a regular Grenade is a great combo for mob clearing, while Overkill deals massive damage to bosses.

Here are all of Lepic’s skills in The First Descendant:

Close Call (passive): There is a chance of surviving fatal damage during battle.

(passive): There is a chance of surviving fatal damage during battle. Grenade: Throws a grenade forward at the enemy.

Throws a grenade forward at the enemy. Overclock : Increases all Skill ATK and adds a Burn effect to Grenade and Overkill for a set duration.

: Increases all Skill ATK and adds a Burn effect to Grenade and Overkill for a set duration. Traction Grenade : Throws a Traction Grenade forward to pull the enemies within range.

: Throws a Traction Grenade forward to pull the enemies within range. Overkill: Fires a powerful shell at the enemy. The shell is maintained at the landing point for a set period of time, inflicting constant damage.

Best Lepic weapons in The First Descendant

Get a free damage buff from Burn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lepic’s best weapon is Enduring Legacy, as it can take advantage of the Burn effect you constantly apply through Overclock. However, this weapon only unlocks at Mastery Rank 15, which is a lot of grinding, even if you’re around level 10.

In the meantime, feel free to use any other weapon that dominates The First Descendant‘s meta. Tamer is great for boss damage in Void Intercept Battles, Eternal Willpower is a solid all-around rifle, and Thunder Cage is great for mob clearing.

Best Lepic Modules in The First Descendant

All-in on damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lepic excels at dealing burst damage with Overkill. To maximize its strength, focus on Skill Power, Fire Skill Power, Skill Critical Hit Rate, and Skill Critical Hit Damage. You also want to add Modules like Skill Extension for increased Skill Duration to prolong Overkill’s duration, allowing you to shoot more orbs at the enemy.

Each Overkill shot consumes MP and, paired with a low Grenade cooldown, can drain your Mana very fast. I recommend looking for some Max MP and MP Recovery Modules, or getting these stats on your External Components.

Here are some of the recommended Modules for Lepic:

Module Effect Increased HP Increases Max HP Skill Extension Increases Skill Duration Battle of Stamina Increases Max HP and Skill Duration Fire Specialist Increases Fire Skill Power Fire Master Increases Skill Power and Fire Skill Power Focus on Fire Increases Fire Skill Power and decreases Skill Cooldown Fire Syncytium Increases Critical Hit Resistance and Fire Skill Power Front Lines Increases Skill Critical Hit Damage and Skill Critical Hit Rate Emergency Measures Increases Skill Critical Hit Rate and Skill Critical Hit Damage Skill Insight Increases Skill Critical Hit Rate Skill Concentration Increases Skill Critical Hit Damage

For a mob clearing build, you can invest more into Skill Range to increase the range of both grenade skills, allowing you to pull and clear larger waves of enemies.

Best Lepic Reactor in The First Descendant

Tech is the only option, so prepare for a grind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Lepic, you want a Burning Reactor with Tech Skill Power Boost, as Grenade and Overkill are both Tech skills. You should also try to get the highest offensive stats on your Reactor. The exact stats you need depend on what you’re planning to play, but here’s what we recommend:

Tech Skill Power Boost Ratio

Fire Skill Power Boost Ratio

Skill Critical Hit Rate

Skill Critical Hit Damage

Additional Skill ATK When Attacking Colossus

Best Lepic External Components in The First Descendant

Save some Module capacity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As mentioned before, you can solve your MP issues with External Components. Two-piece Annhilitaion paired with two-piece Active Volcano is one of the set combos you can go for on Lepic.

The stats are mostly about survivability and MP. Here’s what you should be looking for on Lepic:

Max MP

MP Recovery Out of Combat

MP Recovery Modifier

Max HP

HP Recovery Modifier

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy