The Finals beta players can’t agree if Light is a great or terrible class

The beta has ended, and players are still weighing in the meta.

The Finals‘ beta has ended, and since players can’t enter the arena anymore, they’re debating on the best strategy to set up ahead of the next opening.

The Light class is the one that seems to be the most controversial, as players cannot agree on whether it’s the best or the worst. They debated on its place in the meta in a Reddit thread from Nov. 24.

The Finals‘ fans reacted to a meme created by the author that joked about the Light class, which is considered way underpowered compared to the Medium and Heavy ones.

“Literally the only game mode Light should be played in is bank it,” wrote a user who agreed with the meme. Others disagreed, however. “At first, I didn’t like light, but I learned it’s amazing for flanking and dipping, so now I main it,” wrote the top-voted comment.

The Light class favors speed and mobility. It’s perfect for flankers. For this reason, it’s also the most frustrating class to play against—when it’s in the right hands.

“Skill issue,” mentioned one of the thread’s users, which seemingly summed up the consensus. Players agreed on the fact that the Light class features strong advantages in a team. But it’s not an easy one to master, and it’s especially challenging to have an impact in games with uncoordinated players.

It also needs the correct build to maximize its potential. Compared to this class, the Medium one is the most versatile, which makes it playable for most players, and the Heavy class is the safest of all. The Light class is strong, but definitely not fit for everyone.