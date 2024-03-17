How to get no recoil in The Finals

When you’re in the heart-pounding chaos of The Finals, mastering recoil control can make the difference between victory and defeat.

Focusing on your gun tactics with all the explosions and mayhem of The Finals isn’t easy. Maybe with a bit of luck and the best Medium, Light, and Heavy gun builds, you can conquer the arena. Still, if you can master these no-recoil tactics, you’ll be able to win every match with unparalleled precision. If you want to hone your skills in this contest shooter, this is the guide for you.

How to get zero recoil in The Finals

One way to get zero recoil in The Finals is to use the recoil smoothing technique. Ignore visual recoil; focus on your crosshair rather than the visual movement of your weapon model to maintain accuracy.

Close-range Combat

Not today, recoil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Precision is especially important at close range. Miss a shot, and you might wind up dead and tallying a point in your opponent’s favor.

To mitigate recoil effectively, curve your movement around targets. This way, you’ll notice a significant recoil reduction, allowing for more precise shots even in the heat of battle.

In fast-paced shooter games like The Finals, recoil smoothing compensates for the difficulty of tracking targets while moving swiftly. It temporarily reduces recoil when your mouse or analog stick movements are fast. Strafe around your opponent in a curved path rather than directly facing them. This movement provides the necessary mouse input to trigger recall smoothing effectively.

Long-range combat

Move even if you’re far away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to get no recoil in The Finals when playing long-ranged weapons is to pay attention to the fire rate of your weapon.

Sound should be your guide for matching movement speed to bullet output. For every shot fired, quickly tap the movement keys or the analog stick in any direction and release. This constant movement disrupts recoil patterns, which keeps your aim steady.

While maintaining movement, make sure your mouse or analog stick movements are subtle. This prevents excessive jittering and maintains focus on your crosshair.

Each weapon has its own fire rate, requiring slight adjustments in movement speed. Practice with different weapons to familiarize yourself with their unique recoil control requirements. If you need an extra hand, swampfomp, a The Finals YouTuber, has a video showcasing every weapon‘s recoil pattern.

