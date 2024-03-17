Category:
The Finals

How to get no recoil in The Finals

No time for recoil when I must grab all the goodies.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Mar 17, 2024 12:03 pm
explosive weapon aitimg at a white wall to practice no recoil in The Finals
Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re in the heart-pounding chaos of The Finals, mastering recoil control can make the difference between victory and defeat. 

Recommended Videos

Focusing on your gun tactics with all the explosions and mayhem of The Finals isn’t easy. Maybe with a bit of luck and the best Medium, Light, and Heavy gun builds, you can conquer the arena. Still, if you can master these no-recoil tactics, you’ll be able to win every match with unparalleled precision. If you want to hone your skills in this contest shooter, this is the guide for you.

How to get zero recoil in The Finals

One way to get zero recoil in The Finals is to use the recoil smoothing technique. Ignore visual recoil; focus on your crosshair rather than the visual movement of your weapon model to maintain accuracy.

Close-range Combat

close range weapon aitimg at a white wall to practice no recoil in The Finals
Not today, recoil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Precision is especially important at close range. Miss a shot, and you might wind up dead and tallying a point in your opponent’s favor.

To mitigate recoil effectively, curve your movement around targets. This way, you’ll notice a significant recoil reduction, allowing for more precise shots even in the heat of battle.

In fast-paced shooter games like The Finals, recoil smoothing compensates for the difficulty of tracking targets while moving swiftly. It temporarily reduces recoil when your mouse or analog stick movements are fast. Strafe around your opponent in a curved path rather than directly facing them. This movement provides the necessary mouse input to trigger recall smoothing effectively.

Long-range combat

long range weapon aitimg at a white wall to practice no recoil in The Finals
Move even if you’re far away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to get no recoil in The Finals when playing long-ranged weapons is to pay attention to the fire rate of your weapon.

Sound should be your guide for matching movement speed to bullet output. For every shot fired, quickly tap the movement keys or the analog stick in any direction and release. This constant movement disrupts recoil patterns, which keeps your aim steady.

While maintaining movement, make sure your mouse or analog stick movements are subtle. This prevents excessive jittering and maintains focus on your crosshair.

Each weapon has its own fire rate, requiring slight adjustments in movement speed. Practice with different weapons to familiarize yourself with their unique recoil control requirements. If you need an extra hand, swampfomp, a The Finals YouTuber, has a video showcasing every weapon‘s recoil pattern.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Does The FINALS have cross-progression?
A player running in front of a bright board of LEDs in THE FINALS.
Category: The Finals
The Finals
Does The FINALS have cross-progression?
Andrew Highton and others Andrew Highton and others Mar 16, 2024
Read Article THE FINALS weapon tier list
Inspect animation of Model 1887 in THE FINALS
Category: The Finals
The Finals
THE FINALS weapon tier list
Edward Strazd and others Edward Strazd and others Mar 15, 2024
Read Article THE FINALS best weapons, ranked
Heavy build character standing in a hallway with a shotgun in his hands
Category: The Finals
The Finals
THE FINALS best weapons, ranked
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does The FINALS have cross-progression?
A player running in front of a bright board of LEDs in THE FINALS.
Category: The Finals
The Finals
Does The FINALS have cross-progression?
Andrew Highton and others Andrew Highton and others Mar 16, 2024
Read Article THE FINALS weapon tier list
Inspect animation of Model 1887 in THE FINALS
Category: The Finals
The Finals
THE FINALS weapon tier list
Edward Strazd and others Edward Strazd and others Mar 15, 2024
Read Article THE FINALS best weapons, ranked
Heavy build character standing in a hallway with a shotgun in his hands
Category: The Finals
The Finals
THE FINALS best weapons, ranked
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 15, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?