Best Heavy guns in The FINALS, ranked

A Heavy build benefits from having many hard-hitting guns in The FINALS. So here’s every gun ranked from worst to best to make your decision-making process easier.

In my opinion, a Heavy build is currently the best class in The FINALS, thanks in part to the abilities on offer but also the weapons that Embark Studios have provided. As with any FPS title, certain guns are just better than others. The diversity of The FINALS‘ combat doesn’t make things completely straightforward though, So let’s dive into the game’s arsenal and rank the best armaments for those Heavy builds. Every heavy gun in The FINALS ranked Decisions, decisions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

6. Flamethrower

Its limited range and extraordinarily long time-to-kill make the Flamethrower nothing more than a novelty. It feels like it was included to be a cool, quirky weapon. In reality, its practicality is almost null, and at best, it’s great for crowd control when depositing cash or coins. Without a secondary weapon to switch to, the Flamethrower needs some major buffs to be taken seriously.

5. Sledgehammer

To maximize the potential of the Sledgehammer, you’re going to need to get super-duper close and personal. If you can, then it will only take two or three mighty swings to KO an opponent. The Heavy’s large HP pool means you can tank some hits while using it too. I still wouldn’t favor it over one of the main guns—but its destructibility potential earns it some Brownie points.

4. MGL32

If the MGL32 grenades exploded on impact with every shot, I feel it could rank higher. It just lacks the consistency, and firepower, expected from a high-impact grenade launcher. What puts the MGL32 in this position, though, is that it is more than capable of dishing out both enemy and environmental damage in equal measure. It has a reliable dual identity, making it worth your consideration depending on how you play.

3. SA1216

Moving onto the serious weaponry now, the SA1216 is a fast-firing Shotgun with a pedigree for punishment. Like other entries on this list, at close range, it smashes. But it can also drop enemies at close-to-mid range depending on your accuracy. The big drawback is the fact it can only fire four shells before having to reload. If you miss a shot or you’re not effective in where you’re landing your blows, you’ll give an opponent ample time to retaliate.

2. M60

Overall, two weapons lead the rankings by a distance. The second-best choice is the default M60 LMG. CoD users will be familiar with it as it has a ton of ammo in reserve, a large clip, and solid damage output. The reason it takes the number two spot for me is due to a slightly inferior iron sight compared to the best gun and a slightly less accurate feel during gunfights.

1. Lewis Gun is the best heavy gun in The FINALS

Just edging out the M60 is the Lewis Gun. There is no night and day here, the Lewis Gun does just about take the number one spot because it does things a tiny bit better. Its DPS is marginally less, but it makes it up for this with more controllable recoil—meaning fewer shots missed in the long term. Also backed up by a large supply of ammunition, the Lewis Gun can bring full squads to their knees and rack up eliminations quickly.

If Embark Studios decides to alter the weapon meta, then this list could change. So stay tuned and keep checking back to see how we rate the best Heavy guns moving forward.