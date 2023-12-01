How to boost low FPS in The FINALS

With how chaotic and unpredictable it is, THE FINALS isn’t the smoothest of games. While frame drops are common when things get heated up in the field, such hiccups can be tackled—we’ve just the guide you need to help boost low FPS in THE FINALS.

How to increase low FPS in THE FINALS?

The best way to boost frame output and reduce frame drops in THE FINALS is by opting for settings according to what your specific system can take. Just because you can set the graphics to “Epic” doesn’t mean you should, especially if you want to prioritize the FPS output over how the game appears visually.

Frames or visuals? Your choice. Image via Embark Studios

Besides this, you can also do a number of things to help increase the number of frames you get in the game. Follow these tips to boost low FPS in THE FINALS:

1) Lower graphics settings

Open up THE FINALS’ settings and go to the Video section. Here, make sure to disable the following:

V-Sync

Ray Tracing (Set it to Static)

Motion Blur

Lens Distortion

Keeping these enabled will reduce frame output. Also, set all visual features, like shadows, foliage, texture, and effects, to the lowest available setting. You also can experiment with these factors to see how they affect the FPS. Setting the Overall Quality Level to Low should help as well.

Enabling Ray Tracing and turning up other graphical elements will increase the game’s visual beauty, but it comes at the cost of frames. So you’ll have to choose between the two. If you ask me, since it’s a competitive shooter, I’d always choose frames over graphics.

You can check out our guide on the best THE FINALS settings, but note that in the end, it depends on your preference.

2) Check out the software provided by your GPU’s manufacturer (PC only)

For NVIDIA, it’s the Geforce Experience. For AMD, it’s Radeon (Adrenaline). These programs offer additional options to boost in-game performance. Some games have presets too, making it easy for you. You can experiment with these settings and see if it helps boost low FPS in THE FINALS.

Before tweaking those settings, make sure that the drivers for your graphics cards are updated. You can use the Geforce Experience app or Radeon app to update drivers depending on the GPU manufacturer.

Make sure to keep the game updated to the latest version. Embark Studios will release fixes for bugs and optimization issues periodically, so keeping the game updated will help you avoid performance hiccups caused by those factors.

5) Too many stutters? Restart your system

Whether you are on a PC or console, if you are facing a lot of frame drops, try closing the game and performing a full reboot. Background apps may hog on your system’s resources, causing THE FINALS to lag. Restarting will help stop all processes and programs and let you evaluate if background programs were responsible for the frame drops.

While playing THE FINALS, it’s advised to close all background apps, especially those known to demand a lot of resources. Some overlays like Steam, Discord, and NVIDIA can cause FPS drops too, so try disabling overlays to see if it helps get the FPS back up. We hope this guide helped you boost low FPS in THE FINALS. Check out our guides on how to pick the perfect crosshair or choose the best weapon in THE FINALS.