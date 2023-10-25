Frenetic action-packed FPS THE FINALS getting cross-platform open beta really soon

There can only be one winner.

Will you make it to THE FINALS? The game show inspired Battlefield-esque FPS is getting an open, cross-platform beta, running from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5, Embark Studios announced today.

THE FINALS is a free-to-play three-player team extraction FPS with fully destructible environments—think Battlefield but wacky, not serious. When you shoot an opponent, they explode into a shower of gold coins. This is a game show, after all.

You can sign up for the open beta via the PlayStation Store, Xbox Game Store, and Steam. Sorry Switch and mobile gamers, you’re out of luck with this one.

For those of you who didn’t make it into the closed beta (sucks to be you, I did), the aim of the game is to grab a golden cashbox and take it to your team’s extraction point. The catch is all the other teams will be trying to kill you for it. They’ll be able to bring down buildings on top of you and cover you in foam to slow you down, as well as blow you up with environmental hazards.

There are multiple classes to choose from with varying levels of mobility, survivability, and loadouts. One has a grappling hook that lets skilled players swing about like a chimpanzee. I just kept crashing face-first into walls.

On top of the previous maps we were able to play, including the cobbled streets of Monaco and the towering skyscrapers of downtown Seoul, the open beta is adding Skyway Stadium. This map is described as “ever-changing,” so keep your wits about you.

As well as a new map, there’s a new game mode on offer: Bank-It. This sounds more like your standard Team Deathmatch. Four teams of three will duke it out to collect the most coins in a “casual-friendly, combat-focused mode.”

There will also be ranked and unranked tournaments for the standard extraction mode, Cashout, as well as a casual version with “longer matches, faster respawn timers, faster extraction times, and only one vault at a time.”

And, good news, the open beta features a battle pass with 16 rewards that can be unlocked and carried over to the full version of THE FINALS when it launches sometime later this year. No official date has been set yet, though; there’s just the expected release window of late 2023.

