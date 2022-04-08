Who’s competing in the TFT 6.5 Last Chance Qualifier?

Four regions and eight players will go to battle over two seats at TFT Worlds.

A total of eight players from four Western Teamfight Tactics regions will compete in the Last Chance Qualifier for a total of two seats at the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship.

Scheduled to take place on April 16, the TFT Last Chance Qualifiers will showcase two players from the NA, EMEA, BR, and LATAM regions. Riot increased the Worlds field for the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship, resulting in regions like OCE having two representatives and KR having four. In addition to the increased slots at Worlds, players in the Western regions were given another shot to compete at Worlds after the Regional Finals.

Here are the eight TFT Western region players competing in the Neon Nights Last Chance Qualifier.

North America

Ramblinnn

Inikoiniko

EMEA

Ginggg

Szati

Brazil

Slooper

Eusouolucas

LATAM

Tewesitio

Greenbeing

TFT 6.5 Last Chance Qualifier format and broadcast

The Neon Nights Last Chance Qualifier will be played on Patch 12.7, as will the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship. Only two of the eight players will advance to Worlds.

No official format for the tournament or broadcast information has been released by Riot at time of writing. But according to the TFT Liquipidia page, the Last Chance Qualifier will take place on April 16 and consist of five rounds, with the two highest points earners after five rounds earning a seat at the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship.