TFT Set 7.5 release dates: PBE and Live servers

Riot Games will continue to expand upon the Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands set with the launch of the Mid-Set this fall.

Mid-Set updates within TFT typically provide several new champions and traits while purging out troublesome ones. The Dragonlands Mid-Set update will set the stage for Worlds this fall while having the auto battler feel new and fresh. Players can begin testing TFT Set 7.5 through PBE servers on Aug. 24. The official release for the Dragonlands Mid-Set is on Sept. 8 via Patch 12.17.

When does TFT Set 7.5 release?

At the time of writing, no official details for TFT Set 7.5 have been released. According to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, information will drop throughout August.

Set Seven kept Augments, first introduced into TFT through Set Six, and players can expect that Draconic Augments will stick around for Set 7.5. The Dragonlands set also introduced several new and existing dragons within the League Universe, having the champions take up two slots on the battlefield while representing three of their Origin trait.

Dragons aren’t expected to go anywhere, and the design team may even switch a couple of them out. Set Seven had its issues, from Aurelion Sol to attack damage systems getting major reworks. The release of TFT Set 7.5 should complement these changes while potentially implementing new mechanics and traits that offer players flexibility throughout all stages of a game.