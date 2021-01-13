TFT Set 4.5 PBE patch nerfs Samira, buffs Yone

Today’s Teamfight Tactics PBE patch resolved a number of bugs while continuing to tweak champion stats, items, and traits prior to the launch of Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts next week.

Only one Set 4.5 PBE patch remains prior to the 11.2 patch notes and Fates: Festival of Beasts hitting the live servers. A number of overpowered and underperforming champions were balanced in yesterday’s patch, along with adjustments to seven traits. Samira took a hit to her spell AD percentage yesterday and received another today, while Yone got a buff to his Unforgotten Damage.

Another day, another batch of PBE patch notes. Today is our "Branch Cut" meaning tomorrow's build should be the last one, so if you have any last minute feedback, this morning is the time to get it in! pic.twitter.com/SbW7tkJLrn — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) January 13, 2021

With just one final PBE update before TFT Patch 11.2, according to principal game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, players are encouraged to get “any last-minute feedback in.”

In addition to the Samira nerf (spell AD reduced to 50/60/80 percent) and Yone buff (Unforgotten Damage increased to 350/600/1,500), the Brawler trait had its HP nerfed and Zz’Rot Portal was given a Construct bonus of 0/0/10/20/40/80/120/200 armor and MR based on the Stage. An adjustment was also made to Lucky Lanterns, having it appear after the mid-stage Carousel instead of at the beginning of a Stage.

Bug issues included a fix to attack animations, Shyvana getting stuck in her flying animation if stunned, Braum floating combat text, and players receiving an extra Ornn Artifact when he was combined while finishing crafting. Other small changes in today’s Set 4.5 PBE patch included an increase to Diana’s attack speed that didn’t go through yesterday and a revert of Nidalee’s damage per Hex (25 percent reduced to 20 percent).

Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts is scheduled to launch on Jan. 21 via Patch 11.2.