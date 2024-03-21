TFT Set 11 Sage trait, how to play, champions, and comps

Providing power to front and backline units is the Teamfight Tactics Set 11 Sage trait, showcasing four champions and five breakpoints.

Sage comps are rising to the top of the TFT Set 11 meta following the Patch 14.6 launch. It’s an AP build that uses four and five-cost Inkborn Fables champions like Morgana, Galio, and Wukong. But hitting it isn’t always easy, as you must have a fast eight strategy which typically involves playing your strongest board, hitting an Econ TFT Set 11 Augment, or riding the Fortune trait luck train.

Who are the TFT Set 11 Sage champions

Morgana wants AP items like Spear of Shojin and Morellonomicon. Image via Riot Games

There are four Sage champions within the Inkborn Fables trait: Zyra, Diana, Morgana, and Wukong. All four are powerful in their own right. Zyra is the lowest costing unit at two gold, followed by Diana as a three-cost, Morgana as a four-cost, and Wukong as a five-cost.

How to play the TFT Set 11 Sage trait

The easiest way to play the TFT Set 11 Sage trait is to run an early-game loss-streak strategy with Fortune and Storyweaver. You can dump Fortune by the mid-game Stages and transition over into Storyweaver and Sage. At the start of combat, the Sage trait gives all allies in the two front rows Omnivamp while the two back rows gain ability power. Both Omnivamp and AP increase at each breakpoint.

Breakpoint Sage Omnivamp and ability power Two 11 percent Omnivamp or 15 AP Three 18 percent Omnivamp or 30 AP Four 30 percent Omnivamp or 45 AP Five 44 percent Omnivamp or 75 AP

You won’t be able to activate the trait until you hit Zyra and Diana in the shop, though. Early-game strategies can include Storyweaver units and Fortune champions like Sivir and Riven, matched with Fortune champions like Teemo, Kobuko, and Zoe. Running a Bruiser frontline with Zyra in the backline is also a viable option, with Zyra holding AP items for Morgana and a Bruiser like Kobuko holding defensive items for Galio. Diana is a solid secondary carry, using items like Bloodthirster (which can go on an early Gnar) and Titan’s Resolve.

What are the Sage trait Augments in TFT Set 11?

The Sage trait Augment is The Road Less Traveled, granting a Zyra and two XP for each unique Sage unit that starts combat in the middle two rows, which can help you fast eight to get Morgana, Galio, and Wukong. There is also a Sage Crest Augment. Any Dragonlord Augments like a Dragonlord Crest or Enter the Dragon are a good pick, too.

